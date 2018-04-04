Stealing from a baby, thief takes car with items belonging to one-year-old boy

A Spokane mother is up in arms after someone stole her boyfriend’s car.

The car contained her one-year-old child’s car seat, high chair, and some of his clothes.

“You obviously can see there’s a child that’s been in that car,” said Shylee Schmidt. “It makes me mad, like why would you take someone car? Especially with baby stuff in there.”

Schmidt says the car was stolen from the parking lot just north of Anthony’s next to the Spokane River. She says it was taken sometime between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The car is described as a blue/grey 1994 Honda Civic with a white hood and tinted windows.

If you recognize it, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.