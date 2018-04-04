Stop the stigma: Spokane Police supports sexual assault victims

Members of the Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit and Lutheran Community Services advocates were at Sweet Frostings in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon to talk to the public about the importance of Start Believing Day.

April is sexual assault awareness month. Start by believing is a public awareness campaign focused on the public response to sexual assault. Spokane Police Lieutenant Mike McNab said this event is essential "So often when someone reports sexual violence it's not immediately to police. It's usually to a family member or a friend, and it's so important that-that reaction is met with compassion instead of humiliation or guilt or skepticism because if they're met with that type of reaction, they are less likely to participate in services."

For more information about April Sexual Assault Awareness Activities, please contact Debbie DuPey at (509) 747-8224.