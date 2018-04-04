Stop the stigma: Spokane Police supports sexual assault victims

Stop the stigma: Spokane Police supports sexual assault victimsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons
Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.>>
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.>>
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene
One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat. The initial report was that the suicidal man told dispatch operators he had a gun. When officers arrived on scene a female exited the apartment.>>
Deputies report missing Spokane Valley 14-year-old girl found safe
Deputies report missing Spokane Valley 14-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies say Madilynn Wyatt has been found and is safe Wednesday evening.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies say Madilynn Wyatt has been found and is safe Wednesday evening.>>
Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change
Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change
PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. - Last May, 25-year-old Cade Prophet posted on Facebook about how excited he was to visit Palouse Falls with his girlfriend. Hours later, he slipped and fell helplessly to his death. Now his mother, Dorothy Prophet is advocating for change. As the one-year anniversary of her son’s death approaches, Prophet hopes better signage will be posted at both of the top>>
PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. - Last May, 25-year-old Cade Prophet posted on Facebook about how excited he was to visit Palouse Falls with his girlfriend. Hours later, he slipped and fell helplessly to his death. Now his mother, Dorothy Prophet is advocating for change. As the one-year anniversary of her son’s death approaches, Prophet hopes better signage will be posted at both of the top>>
Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death
Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Woman’s purse targeted by thieves while visiting Spokane cemetery
Woman’s purse targeted by thieves while visiting Spokane cemetery
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman’s car was broken into and her purse was stolen while she was visiting a cemetery on Easter Sunday. “We only had eyes off my car for eight minutes,” said Rayme McKelvey. “We walked back out and my window was smashed and my bag was gone and they had rifled through my car.” McKelvey was visiting her grandparents’ grave at the Holy Cross Cemetery in north Spokane when the crime took place.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman’s car was broken into and her purse was stolen while she was visiting a cemetery on Easter Sunday. “We only had eyes off my car for eight minutes,” said Rayme McKelvey. “We walked back out and my window was smashed and my bag was gone and they had rifled through my car.” McKelvey was visiting her grandparents’ grave at the Holy Cross Cemetery in north Spokane when the crime took place.>>
Stop the stigma: Spokane Police supports sexual assault victims
Stop the stigma: Spokane Police supports sexual assault victims
Spokane, Wash. Members of the Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit and Lutheran Community Services advocates were at Sweet Frostings in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon to talk to the public about the importance of Start Believing Day. April is sexual assault awareness month. Start by believing is a public awareness campaign focused on the public response to sexual assault. Spokane Police Lieutenant Mike McNab said this event is essential...>>
Spokane, Wash. Members of the Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit and Lutheran Community Services advocates were at Sweet Frostings in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon to talk to the public about the importance of Start Believing Day. April is sexual assault awareness month. Start by believing is a public awareness campaign focused on the public response to sexual assault. Spokane Police Lieutenant Mike McNab said this event is essential...>>
Neighbors split over South Hill development plans
Neighbors split over South Hill development plans
Spokane, Wash. A 25-acre lot could be the future site of 233 homes mixed with 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Linda Warner lives a stone's throw away from the development, and she's all for it "Greenstone developed Kendall Yards, and it's a great success, and I think it would add a lot to the community.” City Council President Ben Stuckart agrees with Linda and thinks this project is needed for the area "I am really excited, and I actually live four blocks>>
Spokane, Wash. A 25-acre lot could be the future site of 233 homes mixed with 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Linda Warner lives a stone's throw away from the development, and she's all for it "Greenstone developed Kendall Yards, and it's a great success, and I think it would add a lot to the community.” City Council President Ben Stuckart agrees with Linda and thinks this project is needed for the area "I am really excited, and I actually live four blocks>>
Stealing from a baby, thief takes car with items belonging to one-year-old boy
Stealing from a baby, thief takes car with items belonging to one-year-old boy
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is up in arms after someone stole her boyfriend’s car. The car contained her one-year-old child’s car seat, high chair, and some of his clothes. “You obviously can see there’s a child that’s been in that car,” said Shylee Schmidt. “It makes me mad, like why would you take someone car? Especially with baby stuff in there.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is up in arms after someone stole her boyfriend’s car. The car contained her one-year-old child’s car seat, high chair, and some of his clothes. “You obviously can see there’s a child that’s been in that car,” said Shylee Schmidt. “It makes me mad, like why would you take someone car? Especially with baby stuff in there.">>
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
Trump signs order to send troops to US border
Trump signs order to send troops to US border
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump says Wednesday in a memorandum to his secretaries of defense and homeland security and to his attorney general that the "situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump says Wednesday in a memorandum to his secretaries of defense and homeland security and to his attorney general that the "situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis.">>
Deputies report missing Spokane Valley 14-year-old girl found safe
Deputies report missing Spokane Valley 14-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies say Madilynn Wyatt has been found and is safe Wednesday evening.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies say Madilynn Wyatt has been found and is safe Wednesday evening.>>
Wyoming wildlife center finds itself caring for 19 baby owls
Wyoming wildlife center finds itself caring for 19 baby owls
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming wildlife rehabilitation center may want to consider turning away any storks that show up for a while. The Teton Raptor Center in Jackson Hole recently took in 19 owlets from the three separate clutches within 24 hours. All the baby owls were from Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the nonprofit center had never before housed more than 18 injured, orphaned or ill birds of prey at one time, and it suddenly had a total of 27 r...>>
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming wildlife rehabilitation center may want to consider turning away any storks that show up for a while. The Teton Raptor Center in Jackson Hole recently took in 19 owlets from the three separate clutches within 24 hours. All the baby owls were from Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the nonprofit center had never before housed more than 18 injured, orphaned or ill birds of prey at one time, and it suddenly had a total of 27 r...>>
Advocacy group seeks federal protection for Montana mustangs
Advocacy group seeks federal protection for Montana mustangs
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Animal rights advocates are suing the federal government in a bid to make a Montana mustang population the first group of wild horses to be protected under the Endangered Species Act. Attorneys for Friends of Animals said Wednesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to act on a petition filed last June seeking protections for the population of about 155 horses along the Montana-Wyoming border.>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Animal rights advocates are suing the federal government in a bid to make a Montana mustang population the first group of wild horses to be protected under the Endangered Species Act. Attorneys for Friends of Animals said Wednesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to act on a petition filed last June seeking protections for the population of about 155 horses along the Montana-Wyoming border.>>
No charges against officers involved in 2017 Hillyard shooting
No charges against officers involved in 2017 Hillyard shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined that the two officers involved in a November 2017 shooting were justified in using deadly force while attempting to arrest James C. Danforth near Haven and Rowen in Hillyard. Just after 6 p.m. on November 28, 2017, police responded to 2934 E. Rowan on a report of a domestic violence with a weapon call.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined that the two officers involved in a November 2017 shooting were justified in using deadly force while attempting to arrest James C. Danforth near Haven and Rowen in Hillyard. Just after 6 p.m. on November 28, 2017, police responded to 2934 E. Rowan on a report of a domestic violence with a weapon call.>>