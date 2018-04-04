Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

Posted: Updated:
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Whitman County Sheriff's Office
TEKOA, Wash. -

Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and tried to flee on foot. The deputy ordered the driver to the ground and the driver complied. The driver was taken into custody without further incident. 

The driver gave a false name and date of birth. It was later determined the driver was a 17 year-old boy from Plummer, Idaho. 

Medical personnel from Oakesdale and Rosalia arrived on scene and transport the boy to Whitman Hospital in Colfax to be cleared for incarceration. He was later taken to Martin Hall Juvenile Center for booking.

The teen is facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, obstructing a public servant, and making false statements.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:02:37 GMT

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. 

    >>

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. 

    >>

  • The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube

    The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:26:57 GMT

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

    >>

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

    >>

  • One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

    One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:56:48 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat. The initial report was that the suicidal man told dispatch operators he had a gun. When officers arrived on scene a female exited the apartment.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

    Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:34:19 GMT
    Whitman County Sheriff's OfficeWhitman County Sheriff's Office
    Whitman County Sheriff's OfficeWhitman County Sheriff's Office

    TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and 

    >>

    TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and 

    >>

  • Officials: Man had meth packaged as Mexican candy in vehicle

    Officials: Man had meth packaged as Mexican candy in vehicle

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-04-05 02:44:59 GMT

    ROCK MOUNTAIN LAKES, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man pulled over in Alabama had 82 pounds (37 kilograms) of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy.    AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 56-year-old James Robert Fields, of Memphis, was arrested March 29. 

    >>

    ROCK MOUNTAIN LAKES, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man pulled over in Alabama had 82 pounds (37 kilograms) of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy.    AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 56-year-old James Robert Fields, of Memphis, was arrested March 29. 

    >>

  • Police investigating possible murder of Redmond woman

    Police investigating possible murder of Redmond woman

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-04-05 02:29:49 GMT

    REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say police are investigating the apparent murder of a 26-year-old woman found dead in her apartment in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.    The Seattle Times reports detectives found the body with "significant signs of violence" in the apartment around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

    >>

    REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say police are investigating the apparent murder of a 26-year-old woman found dead in her apartment in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.    The Seattle Times reports detectives found the body with "significant signs of violence" in the apartment around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

    >>
    •   