Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and tried to flee on foot. The deputy ordered the driver to the ground and the driver complied. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.



The driver gave a false name and date of birth. It was later determined the driver was a 17 year-old boy from Plummer, Idaho.



Medical personnel from Oakesdale and Rosalia arrived on scene and transport the boy to Whitman Hospital in Colfax to be cleared for incarceration. He was later taken to Martin Hall Juvenile Center for booking.

The teen is facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, obstructing a public servant, and making false statements.