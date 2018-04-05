Spokane car thief steals more than property in break-in

Spokane Police are looking for a thief who left a woman in north Spokane heartbroken. Someone broke into her car near Division and Lyons. She says they took off with several things, but there's one item that can't be replaced.

Working hard to provide for her three kids, the single mom says the window of her SUV was shattered along with her life.

On Tuesday Ashley Walker was just leaving work to head home when suddenly she noticed her SUV had been broken into.

"And then I basically dropped and just started bawling," Walker said.

Thieves had gotten away with her purse. Inside were credit cards, debit cards, rent money for the next two months, along with something else:"The only thing I have left to connect me to my dad," she said.

Last year Walker lost her father and on a flash drive in her stolen purse given to her by her father was something priceless: Over 2,000 photos of her dad and family together.

She reported the theft to police and checked local businesses to see if they had any surveillance video, but so far she hasn't had any luck. Now with no rent money and worried about being evicted, Walker says the thieves didn't just steal from her but also her three kids.

"That was their roof over their head, that was their power, that was everything I use to make sure they're OK," Walker said.

For now, she will have to rely on her sister for help and hope that someone returns her only reminders of her father.

"Honestly that's the only thing I even care about," Walker said.

Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.