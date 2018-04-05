Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own sperm

Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own spermPosted: Updated:
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
Benton County woman's Ancestry.com test reveals her father is her parents' fertility doctor
RICHLAND, Wash. - A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com. According to court documents, Kelli Rowlette's parents, Ms. Ashby and Mr. Fowler, were a married couple struggling to conceive in 1979 in Idaho Falls, Idaho when they became patients of OGA under the care of Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, an OB/GYN. The documents say Dr.>>
Spokane car thief steals more than property in break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a thief who left a woman in north Spokane heartbroken. Someone broke into her car near Division and Lyons. She says they took off with several things, but there's one item that can't be replaced. Working hard to provide for her three kids, the single mom says the window of her SUV was shattered along with her life.>>
Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and>>
Neighbors split over South Hill development plans
Spokane, Wash. A 25-acre lot could be the future site of 233 homes mixed with 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Linda Warner lives a stone's throw away from the development, and she's all for it "Greenstone developed Kendall Yards, and it's a great success, and I think it would add a lot to the community.” City Council President Ben Stuckart agrees with Linda and thinks this project is needed for the area "I am really excited, and I actually live four blocks>>
UPDATE: Woman Left For Dead On Rural Whitman County Road
PULLMAN, Wash. - A man accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend on a rural Whitman County road in his truck and leaving her for dead has been sentenced to 9 months in jail.COLFAX, Wash. – Richard Pasma, the man accused of leaving his former girlfriend for dead along the Pullman-Albion Road last November, has been sentenced to nine months in jail after entering an Alford plea earlier this month.
WATCH: Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson hits hole-in-one
KHQ.COM - The Masters golf tournament kicks off Thursday morning with the first group getting ready to tee off at 5:30am PT. But an incredible moment played out Wednesday on the golf course during the par three contest that has Jack Nicklaus saying will go down as the most special day he's ever had on the golf course.>>
Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own sperm
NBC NEWS - A Washington state woman and her parents are suing an Idaho obstetrics clinic and one of its former doctors, alleging that the doctor used his own sperm to impregnate the woman's mother. The suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Pocatello, Idaho, and made public on Tuesday, seeks a jury trial and $10 million in damages from Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, his wife and Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, alleging medical malpractice.>>
Spokane car thief steals more than property in break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a thief who left a woman in north Spokane heartbroken. Someone broke into her car near Division and Lyons. She says they took off with several things, but there's one item that can't be replaced. Working hard to provide for her three kids, the single mom says the window of her SUV was shattered along with her life.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 4th.>>
Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and>>
Officials: Man had meth packaged as Mexican candy in vehicle
ROCK MOUNTAIN LAKES, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man pulled over in Alabama had 82 pounds (37 kilograms) of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy. AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 56-year-old James Robert Fields, of Memphis, was arrested March 29.>>
Police investigating possible murder of Redmond woman
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say police are investigating the apparent murder of a 26-year-old woman found dead in her apartment in the Seattle suburb of Redmond. The Seattle Times reports detectives found the body with "significant signs of violence" in the apartment around 9 p.m. Tuesday.>>
Woman’s purse targeted by thieves while visiting Spokane cemetery
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman’s car was broken into and her purse was stolen while she was visiting a cemetery on Easter Sunday. “We only had eyes off my car for eight minutes,” said Rayme McKelvey. “We walked back out and my window was smashed and my bag was gone and they had rifled through my car.” McKelvey was visiting her grandparents’ grave at the Holy Cross Cemetery in north Spokane when the crime took place.>>
Stop the stigma: Spokane Police supports sexual assault victims
Spokane, Wash. Members of the Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit and Lutheran Community Services advocates were at Sweet Frostings in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon to talk to the public about the importance of Start Believing Day. April is sexual assault awareness month. Start by believing is a public awareness campaign focused on the public response to sexual assault. Spokane Police Lieutenant Mike McNab said this event is essential...>>
Neighbors split over South Hill development plans
Spokane, Wash. A 25-acre lot could be the future site of 233 homes mixed with 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Linda Warner lives a stone's throw away from the development, and she's all for it "Greenstone developed Kendall Yards, and it's a great success, and I think it would add a lot to the community.” City Council President Ben Stuckart agrees with Linda and thinks this project is needed for the area "I am really excited, and I actually live four blocks>>
