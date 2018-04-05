WATCH: Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson hits hole-in-one

KHQ.COM - The Masters golf tournament kicks off Thursday morning with the first group getting ready to tee off at 5:30am PT.



But an incredible moment played out Wednesday on the golf course during the par three contest where a lot of times incredible stories about family members of the players are brought to light.



Jack Nicklaus's grandson Gary made quite a name for himself! Not only did the 15-year-old put an excellent swing on the ball, and hit the green, but he made a hole-in-one with his grandfather watching! Check it out!

With all due respect to @themasters, allow me to put my 6 Green Jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don’t know if I have had a more special day on a golf course. To have your grandson make his first hole-in-one on this stage.... WOW! #Family #memoryofalifetime pic.twitter.com/3TSLwlV0m9 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 4, 2018



Here is a look at some of the more notable tee-times for day one of the tournament: