Illinois village votes to ban some semi-automatic weapons; Residents who do not turn in guns face $1000/day fine

Illinois village votes to ban some semi-automatic weapons; Residents who do not turn in guns face $1000/day fine

DEERFIELD, Ill. -

Members of the village board in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield have voted unanimously to ban certain semi-automatic firearms.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports the amendment to the village’s gun ordinance restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons along with high-capacity magazines. That includes the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings, including the Parkland, Florida school shooting. 

The ordinance is based on Highland Park’s high-powered weapons ban, which survived a 2015 legal battle that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The ordinance states, "The possession, manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the Village of Deerfield is not reasonably necessary to protect an individual's right of self-defense or the preservation or efficiency of a well-regulated militia."

The list of banned weapons is long and includes all the following models or duplicates thereof: AK, AKM, AKS, AK-47, AK-74, ARM, MAK90, Misr, NHM 90, NHM 91, SA 85, SA 93, VEPR, AR-10, AR-15, Bushmaster XM15, Armalite M15, Olympic Arms PCR, AR70, Calico Liberty, Dragunov SVD Sniper Rifle, Dragunov SVU, Fabrique NationalFN/FAL, FN/LAR, FNC, Hi-Point Carbine, HK-91, Kel-Tec Sub Rifle, SAR-8, Sturm, Ruger Mini-14, and more.

Antique handguns that have been rendered permanently inoperable and weapons designed for Olympic target shooting events are exempt, as are retired police officers.

"If Highland Park, if Deerfield, if more towns say no to this type of weapon, maybe the state of Illinois says no," said Deerfield Village Manager Kent Street told WLS-TV.. "Maybe the Federal government says no."

Opponents of the ban say it makes Deerfield less safe.

"You are the bureaucrats that Thomas Jefferson warned us about," said Deerfield resident Dan Cox.

The new law goes into effect June 13. Residents who don’t remove banned weapons by then face a fine of $1,000 a day.?

