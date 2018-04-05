'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene

A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.

Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one point she started to breastfeed a baby while driving drunk.

“This is one of the worst impaired driving arrests our agency has ever made. Schneider’s history of six prior DUI’s in six states, with three outstanding warrants from various states speaks to her transient nature. When she was arrested in a state, she would just not show up in court unless she was held in custody. That’s one of the reasons for so many outstanding warrants,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel told local media.

When officers arrived at the gas station Monday night, they found Schleicher was highly intoxicated, had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. An open bottle of Crown Royal was also spotted in the front passenger's seat. Witnesses said she had been drinking from the bottle before officers arrived.

Police say Schleicher told officers she had 11 children and couldn't find them. Witnesses said she was the only one in the car when she arrived.

Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said Schleicher told officers she was in Illinois to drop off her 15-year-old son - the only child still in her custody - so he could "party" in Indiana over spring break. Officers are working with CPS in Minnesota to find that child.

Schleicher then told officers she was pregnant, bleeding and having a miscarriage. She was taken to a hospital where it was discovered she was lying about that.

Riverside police said Schleicher has outstanding warrants from three states and six prior DUI arrests out of six states, including Kentucky, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Oregon and Minnesota.

Schleicher has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated drunk driving, and two misdemeanor counts of drunk driving. She was also charged with driving without insurance, driving on a revoked license, and transportation of open alcohol while driving.?



