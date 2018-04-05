Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 12:29 p.m. in the Channel Islands region, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of the mainland city of Ventura.



There are no immediate reports of damage.



You can check out the KHQ Facebook LIVE Stream embedded below to watch the Seismcam. Skip ahead to about 10min and and 30sec into the live stream to see an overview of the city from a chopper.

