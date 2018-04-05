Spokane International Airport dealing with fast growth

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Leaders of Spokane International Airport are moving forward with a $130 million reconstruction project to meet passenger growth by expanding terminals, remodeling security checkpoints and adding a central baggage claim hall.



Last week, the airport board approved a $2.8 million design contract for the work.



The Spokesman-Review says passenger counts at the airport are growing quickly as service to new cities is added.



The airport added service to five cities last year, and Frontier Airlines is starting service to Denver on April 30.



The Spokane airport expects to accommodate more than 3,461 inbound and outbound flights in April, an increase of 551 flights over last year.



