Spokane International Airport dealing with fast growth

Spokane International Airport dealing with fast growthPosted: Updated:
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and>>
Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own sperm
NBC NEWS - A Washington state woman and her parents are suing an Idaho obstetrics clinic and one of its former doctors, alleging that the doctor used his own sperm to impregnate the woman's mother. The suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Pocatello, Idaho, and made public on Tuesday, seeks a jury trial and $10 million in damages from Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, his wife and Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, alleging medical malpractice.>>
Spokane car thief steals more than property in break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a thief who left a woman in north Spokane heartbroken. Someone broke into her car near Division and Lyons. She says they took off with several things, but there's one item that can't be replaced. Working hard to provide for her three kids, the single mom says the window of her SUV was shattered along with her life.>>
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
Spokane International Airport dealing with fast growth
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Leaders of Spokane International Airport are moving forward with a $130 million reconstruction project to meet passenger growth by expanding terminals, remodeling security checkpoints and adding a central baggage claim hall. Last week, the airport board approved a $2.8 million design contract for the work.>>
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 12:29 p.m. in the Channel Islands region, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of the mainland city of Ventura. There are no immediate reports of damage.>>
Illinois village votes to ban some semi-automatic weapons; Residents who do not turn in guns face $1000/day fine
DEERFIELD, Ill. - Members of the village board in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield have voted unanimously to ban certain semi-automatic firearms. WLS-TV in Chicago reports the amendment to the village’s gun ordinance restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons along with high-capacity magazines.>>
WATCH: Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson hits hole-in-one
KHQ.COM - The Masters golf tournament kicks off Thursday morning with the first group getting ready to tee off at 5:30am PT. But an incredible moment played out Wednesday on the golf course during the par three contest that has Jack Nicklaus saying will go down as the most special day he's ever had on the golf course.>>
Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own sperm
NBC NEWS - A Washington state woman and her parents are suing an Idaho obstetrics clinic and one of its former doctors, alleging that the doctor used his own sperm to impregnate the woman's mother. The suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Pocatello, Idaho, and made public on Tuesday, seeks a jury trial and $10 million in damages from Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, his wife and Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, alleging medical malpractice.>>
Spokane car thief steals more than property in break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a thief who left a woman in north Spokane heartbroken. Someone broke into her car near Division and Lyons. She says they took off with several things, but there's one item that can't be replaced. Working hard to provide for her three kids, the single mom says the window of her SUV was shattered along with her life.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 4th.>>
Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and>>
