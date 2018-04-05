Man uses butter knife to fatally stab father and take out his eyeball

Man uses butter knife to fatally stab father and take out his eyeballPosted: Updated:
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own sperm
NBC NEWS - A Washington state woman and her parents are suing an Idaho obstetrics clinic and one of its former doctors, alleging that the doctor used his own sperm to impregnate the woman's mother. The suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Pocatello, Idaho, and made public on Tuesday, seeks a jury trial and $10 million in damages from Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, his wife and Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, alleging medical malpractice.>>
Illinois village votes to ban some semi-automatic weapons; Residents who do not turn in guns face $1000/day fine
DEERFIELD, Ill. - Members of the village board in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield have voted unanimously to ban certain semi-automatic firearms. WLS-TV in Chicago reports the amendment to the village’s gun ordinance restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons along with high-capacity magazines.>>
Police: Florida man passes himself off as decorated war veteran to land job
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man is facing fraud charges after passing himself off as a war hero for years. According to Local 10 News, he pocketed benefits until a police officer became suspicious. 46-year-old Edward Liroff, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of fraudulently obtaining a Florida driver's license, uttering a forged instrument and unlawful use of uniforms, medals or insignia. Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Frank>>
Idaho woman in fair condition after vehicle plummets off road
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A southwestern Idaho woman is recovering at a Boise hospital after her vehicle plunged 150 feet (45 meters) down a slope. Fifty-four-year-old Paula Marcolini of Eagle was listed in fair condition Thursday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Police say the crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday as Marcolini traveled south in a Nissan Murano on winding Bogus Basin Road outside Boise. Police say the vehicle ended up on its passen...>>
Cell phone found where SUV plunged off California cliff
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Another search for three children missing after their family's SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff has turned up no sign of them. But authorities discovered a cell phone near the crash site that could have belonged to one of the family members. Sarah and Jennifer Hart were found dead at March 26 along with three of their adopted children. The crash happened days after Washington state authorities began investigating the Harts for possible child neglect.>>
Facebook: Most users may have had public data 'scraped'
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook's acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their personal data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social network's failure to protect its users' data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday that Facebook is shutting down the ability to search for Facebook users by phone number or email address. It turns out unscrupulous types figured out that they could use the search featur...>>
Woman suing Mormon church speaks out about alleged rape
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Latest on a woman suing the Mormon church over alleged sexual abuse (all times local): 1:25 p.m. A woman suing the Mormon church alleging she was raped by a former Mormon leader in the 1980s says she's seeking justice and wants the church to change how it handles sexual abuse reporting.>>
Man uses butter knife to fatally stab father and take out his eyeball
LANSDALE, Pa. (AP) - A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim's eyeballs. Montgomery County prosecutors allege 30-year-old Preston Lonnberg-Lane used a butter knife to stab Thomas Lane in the head, neck and arm in their Lansdale home on March 27. Officers recovered his father's eyeball from the floor.>>
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
Spokane International Airport dealing with fast growth
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Leaders of Spokane International Airport are moving forward with a $130 million reconstruction project to meet passenger growth by expanding terminals, remodeling security checkpoints and adding a central baggage claim hall. Last week, the airport board approved a $2.8 million design contract for the work.>>
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 12:29 p.m. in the Channel Islands region, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of the mainland city of Ventura. There are no immediate reports of damage.>>
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
