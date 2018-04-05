Mad Minute stories from Thursday, April 5th

WINSLOW, Maine (AP) — A traveling Maine petting zoo says its reindeer has unexpectedly given birth to the first baby reindeer in the state in more than 20 years.

Pony X-Press co-owner Ed Papsis says the reindeer is a dark brown female calf, and it was born at a farm on Easter Sunday. She’s been named Mistletoe.

Papsis tells the Morning Sentinel the calf’s mother’s name is Cocoa. Papsis said he didn’t know Cocoa was pregnant.

There are no wild reindeer left in Maine, and Pony X-Press has the only domesticated ones in the state. It once had the only reindeer in Maine, an 18-year-old female named Freeway that died in 2016. It now has one male and four females.

Attempts to reintroduce reindeer to the wild in Maine in the past haven’t succeeded.

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky pizza deliveryman's customer service was on fire. Literally.

Donatos Pizza driver Ralph Letner told WKYT-TV he was delivering pizza Sunday night to a Somerset mobile home park when he saw a home on fire. Letner says he ran inside, shut off the breaker and found homeowner Jesse Decker trying to put out flames.

Says Letner: "I got down on my hands and knees because the smoke was everywhere, made my way back into his kitchen and got him to go out his front door."

Decker says Letner is a hero for saving his life. A woman also escaped unharmed.

Letner says his parents raised him to help those in need. He wasn't even supposed to be working, having stayed past his shift because it was busy.

Firefighters say an electrical problem caused the fire.



SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who was hospitalized after sneaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and falling through the ceiling has been arrested for alleging stealing clothes from another home after leaving the hospital.

The Salina Journal reports Tyler Bergkamp was arrested several hours after he walked out of Salina Regional Health Center on Tuesday.

He'd been arrested last week, after authorities said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and hid in the attic for a couple hours before falling through the ceiling. On Tuesday, a woman reported finding a hospital gown on her bed and noticing her clothing had been disturbed.

Salina police say they'd received a medical-emergency call about Bergkamp and later found him wearing the woman's T-shirt.

Bergkamp faces charges in both cases. Prosecutors didn't respond to an email asking whether Bergkamp had an attorney.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida superintendent was pulled over for illegally passing a school bus as police were running a bus safety campaign.

Florida Today reports that Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools Desmond Blackburn was driving his district-issued SUV the morning of March 27 when he was stopped and given a warning.

Melbourne police had increased patrols around school buses from Feb. 26 until March 29 as part of "Operation BUSted." A police spokeswoman says officers issued 115 tickets and 14 warnings for failure to stop for a school bus during the campaign.

Blackburn acknowledged he was one of the drivers who needed a reminder and thanked police for their work.

Florida law says vehicles traveling in both directions on an undivided roadway must stop for a stopped school bus.

April 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said he hit a hot streak with scratch-off tickets that earned him $30, $40 and finally $50,000.

The 57-year-old Centreville man, who recently retired from the Navy after 22 years, said he bought three $2,000,000 Mega Bucks scratch-offs during a recent grocery run at Queen Anne's County Store in Centreville.

The father of two and grandfather of four said he was elated when the first two tickets earned him $30 and $40 prizes, but he was shocked when the final ticket revealed a $50,000 jackpot.

"That was three winners in a row," he said. "I was happy to win that!"

The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and save the rest for the future.

April 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a cat that spent three days stranded in a tree was brought back to earth -- only to flee up another tree.

The RSPCA said a resident of Wilslow, Cheshire, England, contacted the organization last week to report an orange cat had been stuck on a high branch of a 60-foot tree for about three days.

Lauren Bradshaw, an RSPCA animal collection officer, responded to the neighborhood Thursday and called in backup from a tree trimmer.

"Neighbors believed the cat had been stuck up the tree for at least three days and I was concerned that he'd not had any food or water in that time and was stuck very high up," Bradshaw said. "The tree was very tall and was in a ravine which made access extremely difficult. Thankfully, a local tree surgeon was able to assist and was quick to attend."

Bradshaw said the tree surgeon had almost reached the cat when the feline panicked and jumped to a neighboring tree, "which was much easier for him to climb down."

She said the cat fled into a nearby garden.

Bradshaw said she discovered a neighborhood family had put a note on her RSPCA vehicle saying their cat was missing and it matched the description of the feline from the tree.

"I went back to the gardens to try to find him and I could hear crying so I followed the noise, and there he was -- stuck up another tree! I couldn't believe it!" Bradshaw said. "Luckily this tree wasn't anywhere near as high so I was able to use my ladders to reach him and used some food to coax him to me."

Bradshaw said the cat was microchipped and she was able to positively identify him as Charlie, the family's missing pet. She said Charlie and the family were happily reunited.

"One of the little girls told me her birthday was coming up too and she'd made a wish that Charlie would be home for it -- and he was," Bradshaw said. "It was such a lovely, happy ending!"

April 5 (UPI) -- An escape artist camel is safely back at home after escaping from her owner's Louisiana home three times in an apparent search for graham crackers.

Baffled witnesses reported spotting the camel Wednesday wandering around a road in Walker, Livingston Parish.

The camel's owner said the animal, named Bubbles, actually escaped three times on Wednesday. The owner said he thinks Bubbles was on the prowl for graham crackers, a treat she sometimes receives from a neighbor.

Bubbles is known to some locals for her recurring role in the annual One Night in Bethlehem nativity in Hammond.

The camel's owner said she seems to be secure after her three breakouts.

April 5 (UPI) -- Managers of a Sonic fast-food eatery in Mississippi put up a sign in the drive-through with a request for customers: Don't smoke marijuana while ordering.

Customers at the Sonic drive-through in Gulfport snapped photos that went viral online after the restaurant posted a sign about its marijuana policy.

The sign reads: "ATTENTION: If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order."

Store manager Yasman Freeman said the sign was posted in March after a customer in the drive-through blew marijuana smoke in the face of an employee who is a minor.

Freeman said the sign appears to have been effective, as well as serving as a conversation topic for amused patrons.

"There have also been a lot of pictures taken," she told the SunHerald newspaper.

April 5 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said two men were arrested at a New York airport for trying to smuggle 26 live birds concealed in hair curlers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said New York residents Victor Benjamin, 72, and Insaf Ali, 57, were stopped at John F. Kennedy International Airport after arriving from Guyana.

The men were found to be concealing 26 live finches that were placed inside hair curlers and stuffed into their socks.

Gabriel Harper of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York that finches from Guyana are prized for their singing voices. He said finch fans are known to enter the birds in singing contests, and winning finches have been known to sell for upwards of $5,000.

"Although certain species of finch are available in the United States, species from Guyana are believed to sing better and are therefore more highly sought after," Harper said in the complaint. "An individual willing to smuggle finches into the United States from Guyana can earn a large profit by selling these birds in the New York area."

Benjamin and Ali were booked on smuggling charges and released after posting $20,000 bond. They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

April 5 (UPI) -- A group of boaters in Australia who spotted a crocodile nearby captured video of the reptile showing off its climbing skills by scaling a waterfall.

The video, recorded Friday on the Roper River in Northern Territory, shows the crocodile showing impressive strength by climbing up the waterfall -- although it falls back down seconds later.

"Some friends, their kids and myself were boating along the looking for run offs to have a fish," the filmer wrote.

"We noticed a crocodile waiting for a feed at the bottom of the waterfall. As we got closer, it decided to try and climb up which is very rarely seen so I thought I'd start filming. We were amazed at its strength. I was surprised when he started climbing rather than swimming away from us," they wrote.



