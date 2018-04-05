Police: Florida man passes himself off as decorated war veteran - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Florida man passes himself off as decorated war veteran to land job

NBC News NBC News
Port St. Lucie, FL. -

A Florida man is facing fraud charges after passing himself off as a war hero for years. According to Local 10 News, he pocketed benefits until a police officer became suspicious. 

46-year-old Edward Liroff, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of fraudulently obtaining a Florida driver's license, uttering a forged instrument and unlawful use of uniforms, medals or insignia.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Frank Sabol told Local 10 News that an investigation began March 8 after Mike Lubek, the city's assistant director of neighborhood services, received a questionable employment application for a code compliance specialist position.

Lubek said Liroff's application included a DD214 form, which is issued upon a military service member's retirement, separation or discharge from active duty. The form said Liroff served in the U.S. military from 1988 to 2004 and listed that he was a recipient of a Distinguished Service Medal, a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

Local 10 News reports that Lubeck wasn't familiar with the form so he asked Port St. Lucie police Officer Joseph Byrne, a military veteran, to review it.

Byrne noticed several irregularities on the form and drew the conclusion that Liroff never served in the military.

Among the discrepancies, Byrne noted were that the Distinguished Service Medal was only awarded to four U.S. Army soldiers between 1983 and 2013, and Liroff was not among them. He also noted that his Silver Star Medal was spelled incorrectly.

Byrne also discovered that Liroff was registered as a veteran with the Department of Veterans Affairs and had been receiving health care from the VA.

A warrant was issued for Liroff's arrest and he was booked into the county jail.

Lifoff is also expected to face federal charges

