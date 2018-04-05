Adams County man arrested for pointing rifle at deputies

On Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home on S. Steele Rd. A crying woman told dispatch that her brother was assaulting her mother.

When deputies arrived, they knocked on the door, but nobody answered.

Suddenly, Deputies heard a gunshot, described as being from a rifle, in very close proximity.



One of the deputies alerted others that a man with a rifle had just pointed it at them.



The deputy was able to move to cover to shield from any type of assault the best he could.



The male subject was identified as 22-year-old Josue Arias-Avelar.

The rifle was recovered along with the fired shell casing. Josue was taken into custody and booked into the Adams County Jail.

He is facing charges of suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, and assault DV.