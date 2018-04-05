Deputies, police investigate plastic Easter eggs found in Boundary Co. mailboxes

The Boundary County Sheriff's Office and the Bonners Ferry Police Department are assisting the U.S. Postal Service in investigation a number of plastic Easter eggs found in mailboxes of late around Boundary County.

Rather than pick one up to see what might be inside, Sheriff David Kramer would prefer, if you find one, that you leave it where it is and call dispatch, (208) 267-3151, extension 0, and let a deputy come retrieve.

"There is no reason so far that this is more than a harmless prank, but it's better to be safe than sorry, and the eggs, if untouched, could yield evidence to lead to the person who put it there," Kramer said.

So far, Sheriff Kramer says people have reported finding plastic eggs of various colors filled with things like pebbles, sticks and things.

"Until we know where they came from, though, we don't know if any could hold something harmful. Having a couple that haven't been tampered with will be a big help."