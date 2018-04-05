The Latest: Trump wants to send up to 4,000 troops to border - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Trump wants to send up to 4,000 troops to border

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX -

(AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's order for the National Guard to deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):
  
2:09 p.m.
  
President Donald Trump has said that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the US-Mexico border.
  
Speaking on Air Force One Thursday, Trump gave his first estimate on guard levels.
  
Asked about the cost, he said the administration was looking at it.
  
Trump says he plans to keep the guard members there until a "large portion of the wall is built."
  
Former President George W. Bush sent 6,400 National Guard members to the border between 2006 and 2008.
  
They performed support duties aimed at freeing up federal agents to focus on border security. T
  
___
  
1:55 p.m.
  
A U.S. official says the National Guard's arrival on the Mexican border would put more Border Patrol agents on the "front lines."
  
Ronald Vitiello (vi-TEL-oh), U.S. Customs and Border Protection's acting deputy commissioner, tells Fox News that the guard would replace agents who are not doing "enforcement work."
  
He wasn't more specific, but Border Patrol agents are often assigned to process arrests, manage short-term detention facilities and perform other administrative and support work.
  
Vitiello says guard members will be in jobs that do not require law enforcement work, an apparent reference to being on patrol and making arrests.
  
He cautions against immediate deployment. He said the Pentagon has work to do with state governments, and Customs and Border Protection needs to deliver a complete list of what it wants.
  
___
  
12:15 p.m.
  
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she won't let National Guard troops from her state be stationed at the Mexican border if President Donald Trump requests them.
  
Brown is a Democrat and in a Tweet Wednesday said she was "deeply troubled by Trump's plan to militarize our border."
  
Trump this week said the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border had reached "a point of crisis" in his proclamation directing National Guard deployment to the southern border.
  
Brown is a frequent Trump critic. She says Oregon hasn't been contacted by federal officials about border troop deployment.
  
___
  
11:55 a.m.
  
California Gov. Jerry Brown's administration says it needs answers from President Trump's administration before deciding whether to commit National Guard troops to help protect the border with Mexico.
  
That includes where money for the deployment would come from, how long it would last, and if there are clearly definable objectives.
  
The Democratic governor's decision is a big unknown after other border state Republican governors welcomed the Guard's deployment.
  
California has opposed most of Trump's policies and Trump's administration is suing over three state immigration laws.
  
Brown's administration pointed Thursday to a California National Guard statement saying it's promptly reviewing the request, as it did similar federal requests for staffing in 2006 and 2010.
  
The California National Guard already has 55 members helping fight drug trafficking on the southern border.
  
___
  
11:45 a.m.
  
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said it's unclear how many National Guard troops will be deployed to the border with Mexico following President Donald Trump's proclamation ordering the deployment.
  
She said Thursday that determination won't happen until specific missions are set at specific locations and U.S. officials discuss deployment with the governors of the four U.S. states that share the border with Mexico.
  
Trump issued the proclamation Wednesday and said the deployment will fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
  
___
  
11:00 a.m.
  
U.S. officials say they have not determined yet whether National Guard troops sent to the border with Mexico to fight illegal immigration will be armed.
  
Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday that it has not yet been determined how many, if any, of the National Guard troops participating in the border security operation will be armed.
  
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border had reached "a point of crisis" in his proclamation directing National Guard deployment to the border.
  
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said she had been working with governors of the southwest border states to develop agreements on where and how many Guardsmen will be deployed.
  
___
  
10:45 a.m.
  
National guard contingents in U.S. states that border Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
  
The National Guard in Texas said in a statement Thursday said the deployment is in "very early planning stages."
  
With troops in all states, the National Guard has been called on by past presidents and governors to help secure U.S. borders.
  
The Texas Guard says it has "firsthand knowledge of the mission and operating area" that will allow it to move seamlessly into the new role.
  
Governors of the border states of Arizona and New Mexico have welcomed deployment of the Guard along the southwest border as a matter of public safety.
  
___
  
9:00 a.m.
  
Mexican senators and presidential candidates put aside differences to condemn U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to the border.
  
The country's Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling for the suspension of cooperation on illegal immigration and drug trafficking in retaliation for Trump's move.
  
Presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya went further, saying Mexico should limit anti-terrorism cooperation until the National Guard is withdrawn. Anaya is the candidate of a left-right coalition in the country's July 1 presidential election.
  
Ruling-party candidate Jose Antonio Meade said that "independently of our political differences, it is time for all the presidential candidates to unite in defense of the sovereignty and dignity of the nation ... to reject and repudiate thus kind of measure."
  
The Mexican government said guard members "will not carry weapons or have immigration or customs duties."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/5/2018 2:10:51 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223

    Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223

    Thursday, April 5 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-05 20:24:20 GMT
    TMZ reports Spokane's Michael Chiesa (left) was 'cut to pieces' during McGregor's (right) attackTMZ reports Spokane's Michael Chiesa (left) was 'cut to pieces' during McGregor's (right) attack

    NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.  McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York. 

    >>

    NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.  McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York. 

    >>

  • Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide

    Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:12:05 GMT
    Courtesy Spokesman-ReviewCourtesy Spokesman-Review

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller 

    >>

  • 'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene

    'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:44:07 GMT

    A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...

    >>

    A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person detained, detectives investigate stabbing near Division and Sinto

    One person detained, detectives investigate stabbing near Division and Sinto

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:22:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes 

    >>

  • Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later

    Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:02:19 GMT
    ( Ben Mikesell/The Goshen News via AP)( Ben Mikesell/The Goshen News via AP)
    ( Ben Mikesell/The Goshen News via AP)( Ben Mikesell/The Goshen News via AP)

    GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago.  The postcard was hand-delivered to Sharon Gongwer of Goshen last week by Christine Combs, the manager of the Quality Inn & Suites in Goshen. Combs had found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets. The Goshen News reports the postcard dated Aug. 26, 1958, described in tiny print adventures from her mother's ti...

    >>

    GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago.  The postcard was hand-delivered to Sharon Gongwer of Goshen last week by Christine Combs, the manager of the Quality Inn & Suites in Goshen. Combs had found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets. The Goshen News reports the postcard dated Aug. 26, 1958, described in tiny print adventures from her mother's ti...

    >>

  • What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house fire

    What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house fire

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:54:14 GMT
    Donatos Pizza (Somerset, KY) Facebook pageDonatos Pizza (Somerset, KY) Facebook page
    Donatos Pizza (Somerset, KY) Facebook pageDonatos Pizza (Somerset, KY) Facebook page

    SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky pizza deliveryman's customer service was on fire. Literally. Donatos Pizza driver Ralph Letner told WKYT-TV he was delivering pizza Sunday night to a Somerset mobile home park when he saw a home on fire. Letner says he ran inside, shut off the breaker and found homeowner Jesse Decker trying to put out flames. Says Letner: "I got down on my hands and knees because the smoke was everywhere, made my way back into his kitchen and got him to...

    >>

    SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky pizza deliveryman's customer service was on fire. Literally. Donatos Pizza driver Ralph Letner told WKYT-TV he was delivering pizza Sunday night to a Somerset mobile home park when he saw a home on fire. Letner says he ran inside, shut off the breaker and found homeowner Jesse Decker trying to put out flames. Says Letner: "I got down on my hands and knees because the smoke was everywhere, made my way back into his kitchen and got him to...

    >>
    •   