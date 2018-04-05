Fishing vessel captain guilty of dumping waste into ocean

(AP) - Federal officials say a former fishing vessel captain has been found guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle of discharging oily waste directly into the ocean near Blaine, Washington.



The U.S. Justice Department says Randall Fox was found guilty Thursday of a felony violation of the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships.



Officials say the jury deliberated for five hours following a three-day trial.



Officials say between 2011 and 2013 Fox discharged bilge slops from a vessel called the Native Sun directly overboard into the ocean using unapproved pumps and hoses.



Officials say one of the discharges was video-recorded by a crewmember, who reported it to authorities.



Bingham Fox, the defendant's father and the owner of the Native Sun, was convicted at trial of related crimes a year ago.

