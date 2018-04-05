Bellingham officer charged with repeatedly abusing woman

(AP) - A Bellingham police officer is facing a total of 16 charges related to the alleged repeated abuse of a woman.



The Bellingham Herald reports 33-year-old Brooks Laughlin of Everson was arrested March 27. Additional charges were filed Wednesday in Whatcom County Superior Court.



Charging documents say Laughlin is charged with multiple counts of assault, tampering with a witness, harassment, violating a no-contact order, one count of stalking and one count of criminal trespass.



Documents say Laughlin has been abusing the woman, who is known to him, since September 2016. Documents say he became increasingly physically aggressive toward the woman and beat her in the head, face and body.



He's currently in Skagit County Jail on $200,000 bail.



Laughlin has been with the police department for 13 years.



He remains on paid administrative leave.



It wasn't immediately clear if Laughlin has an attorney.



