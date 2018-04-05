What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house fire

What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house firePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and>>
TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own sperm
Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own sperm
NBC NEWS - A Washington state woman and her parents are suing an Idaho obstetrics clinic and one of its former doctors, alleging that the doctor used his own sperm to impregnate the woman's mother. The suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Pocatello, Idaho, and made public on Tuesday, seeks a jury trial and $10 million in damages from Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, his wife and Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, alleging medical malpractice.>>
NBC NEWS - A Washington state woman and her parents are suing an Idaho obstetrics clinic and one of its former doctors, alleging that the doctor used his own sperm to impregnate the woman's mother. The suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Pocatello, Idaho, and made public on Tuesday, seeks a jury trial and $10 million in damages from Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, his wife and Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, alleging medical malpractice.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
One person detained, detectives investigate stabbing near Division and Sinto
One person detained, detectives investigate stabbing near Division and Sinto
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later
Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago. The postcard was hand-delivered to Sharon Gongwer of Goshen last week by Christine Combs, the manager of the Quality Inn & Suites in Goshen. Combs had found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets. The Goshen News reports the postcard dated Aug. 26, 1958, described in tiny print adventures from her mother's ti...>>
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago. The postcard was hand-delivered to Sharon Gongwer of Goshen last week by Christine Combs, the manager of the Quality Inn & Suites in Goshen. Combs had found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets. The Goshen News reports the postcard dated Aug. 26, 1958, described in tiny print adventures from her mother's ti...>>
What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house fire
What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house fire
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky pizza deliveryman's customer service was on fire. Literally. Donatos Pizza driver Ralph Letner told WKYT-TV he was delivering pizza Sunday night to a Somerset mobile home park when he saw a home on fire. Letner says he ran inside, shut off the breaker and found homeowner Jesse Decker trying to put out flames. Says Letner: "I got down on my hands and knees because the smoke was everywhere, made my way back into his kitchen and got him to...>>
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky pizza deliveryman's customer service was on fire. Literally. Donatos Pizza driver Ralph Letner told WKYT-TV he was delivering pizza Sunday night to a Somerset mobile home park when he saw a home on fire. Letner says he ran inside, shut off the breaker and found homeowner Jesse Decker trying to put out flames. Says Letner: "I got down on my hands and knees because the smoke was everywhere, made my way back into his kitchen and got him to...>>
Bellingham officer charged with repeatedly abusing woman
Bellingham officer charged with repeatedly abusing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham police officer is facing a total of 16 charges related to the alleged repeated abuse of a woman. The Bellingham Herald reports 33-year-old Brooks Laughlin of Everson was arrested March 27. Additional charges were filed Wednesday in Whatcom County Superior Court. Charging documents say Laughlin is charged with multiple counts of assault, tampering with a witness, harassment, violating a no-contact order, one count of stalking and one count ...>>
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham police officer is facing a total of 16 charges related to the alleged repeated abuse of a woman. The Bellingham Herald reports 33-year-old Brooks Laughlin of Everson was arrested March 27. Additional charges were filed Wednesday in Whatcom County Superior Court. Charging documents say Laughlin is charged with multiple counts of assault, tampering with a witness, harassment, violating a no-contact order, one count of stalking and one count ...>>
Fishing vessel captain guilty of dumping waste into ocean
Fishing vessel captain guilty of dumping waste into ocean
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Federal officials say a former fishing vessel captain has been found guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle of discharging oily waste directly into the ocean near Blaine, Washington. The U.S. Justice Department says Randall Fox was found guilty Thursday of a felony violation of the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships. Officials say the jury deliberated for five hours following a three-day trial. Officials say between 2011 and 2013 Fox di...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Federal officials say a former fishing vessel captain has been found guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle of discharging oily waste directly into the ocean near Blaine, Washington. The U.S. Justice Department says Randall Fox was found guilty Thursday of a felony violation of the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships. Officials say the jury deliberated for five hours following a three-day trial. Officials say between 2011 and 2013 Fox di...>>
The Latest: Trump wants to send up to 4,000 troops to border
The Latest: Trump wants to send up to 4,000 troops to border
PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's order for the National Guard to deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local): 2:09 p.m. President Donald Trump has said that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the US-Mexico border. Speaking on Air Force One Thursday, Trump gave his first estimate on guard levels. Asked about the cost, he said the administration was looking at it. Trump s...>>
PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's order for the National Guard to deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local): 2:09 p.m. President Donald Trump has said that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the US-Mexico border. Speaking on Air Force One Thursday, Trump gave his first estimate on guard levels. Asked about the cost, he said the administration was looking at it. Trump s...>>
Deputies, police investigate plastic Easter eggs found in Boundary Co. mailboxes
Deputies, police investigate plastic Easter eggs found in Boundary Co. mailboxes
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The Boundary County Sheriff's Office and the Bonners Ferry Police Department are assisting the U.S. Postal Service in investigation a number of plastic Easter eggs found in mailboxes of late around Boundary County. Rather than pick one up to see what might be inside, Sheriff David Kramer would prefer, if you find one, that you leave it where it is and call dispatch, (208) 267-3151, extension 0, and let a deputy>>
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The Boundary County Sheriff's Office and the Bonners Ferry Police Department are assisting the U.S. Postal Service in investigation a number of plastic Easter eggs found in mailboxes of late around Boundary County. Rather than pick one up to see what might be inside, Sheriff David Kramer would prefer, if you find one, that you leave it where it is and call dispatch, (208) 267-3151, extension 0, and let a deputy>>
Adams County man arrested for pointing rifle at deputies
Adams County man arrested for pointing rifle at deputiesOn Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home on S. Steele Rd. A crying woman told dispatch that her brother was assaulting her mother. When deputies arrived, they knocked on the door, but nobody answered. Suddenly, Deputies heard a gunshot, described as being from a rifle, in very close proximity. One of the deputies alerted others that a man with a rifle had just pointed it at them. The deputy was able to move to cover to shield from any typ...>>On Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home on S. Steele Rd. A crying woman told dispatch that her brother was assaulting her mother. When deputies arrived, they knocked on the door, but nobody answered. Suddenly, Deputies heard a gunshot, described as being from a rifle, in very close proximity. One of the deputies alerted others that a man with a rifle had just pointed it at them. The deputy was able to move to cover to shield from any typ...>>
Police: Florida man passes himself off as decorated war veteran to land job
Police: Florida man passes himself off as decorated war veteran to land job
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man is facing fraud charges after passing himself off as a war hero for years. According to Local 10 News, he pocketed benefits until a police officer became suspicious. 46-year-old Edward Liroff, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of fraudulently obtaining a Florida driver's license, uttering a forged instrument and unlawful use of uniforms, medals or insignia. Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Frank>>
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man is facing fraud charges after passing himself off as a war hero for years. According to Local 10 News, he pocketed benefits until a police officer became suspicious. 46-year-old Edward Liroff, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of fraudulently obtaining a Florida driver's license, uttering a forged instrument and unlawful use of uniforms, medals or insignia. Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Frank>>
Idaho woman in fair condition after vehicle plummets off road
Idaho woman in fair condition after vehicle plummets off road
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A southwestern Idaho woman is recovering at a Boise hospital after her vehicle plunged 150 feet (45 meters) down a slope. Fifty-four-year-old Paula Marcolini of Eagle was listed in fair condition Thursday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Police say the crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday as Marcolini traveled south in a Nissan Murano on winding Bogus Basin Road outside Boise. Police say the vehicle ended up on its passen...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A southwestern Idaho woman is recovering at a Boise hospital after her vehicle plunged 150 feet (45 meters) down a slope. Fifty-four-year-old Paula Marcolini of Eagle was listed in fair condition Thursday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Police say the crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday as Marcolini traveled south in a Nissan Murano on winding Bogus Basin Road outside Boise. Police say the vehicle ended up on its passen...>>