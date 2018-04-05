What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house fire

Posted: Updated:
Donatos Pizza (Somerset, KY) Facebook page Donatos Pizza (Somerset, KY) Facebook page
SOMERSET, Ky. -

(AP) - A Kentucky pizza deliveryman's customer service was on fire. Literally.
  
Donatos Pizza driver Ralph Letner told WKYT-TV he was delivering pizza Sunday night to a Somerset mobile home park when he saw a home on fire. Letner says he ran inside, shut off the breaker and found homeowner Jesse Decker trying to put out flames.
  
Says Letner: "I got down on my hands and knees because the smoke was everywhere, made my way back into his kitchen and got him to go out his front door."
  
Decker says Letner is a hero for saving his life. A woman also escaped unharmed.
  
Letner says his parents raised him to help those in need. He wasn't even supposed to be working, having stayed past his shift because it was busy.
  
Firefighters say an electrical problem caused the fire.
  
___
  
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/5/2018 12:57:39 PM (GMT -7:00)

    •   