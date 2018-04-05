Man arrested after woman stabbed at N. Spokane hotel

UPDATE: Spokane Police have made an arrest, connected to a stabbing at a North Spokane Motel. On Thursday, officers responded to a hotel in the 1400 block of N. Division St., where a woman was reported to have been stabbed.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is currently in serious condition.

As a result of the investigative efforts from the Spokane Police Officers and the Major Crimes Unit Detectives, 38 year old Jonas J. Henry was arrested for Assault 1st DV and Robbery 1st DV. The Domestic Violence (DV) tag on the charges relates to his domestic history with the victim. Henry was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his charges.



__________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



April 5, just after 3:40PM, Spokane Police and the Spokane Fire Department responded to a hotel in the 1400 block of N. Division St., where a woman was reported to have been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the woman had been stabbed multiple times. Spokane Fire Department and AMR medical personnel rendered first aid to her. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

One person has been detained.

Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) Detectives responded to continue the investigation. The Officers and Detectives have contacted all of the involved parties. The investigation is ongoing.

Spokane Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or have information regarding this incident to please call crime check at 456-2233.