Woman stabbed at N. Spokane motel in serious condition, detectives investigating

April 5, just after 3:40PM, Spokane Police and the Spokane Fire Department responded to a hotel in the 1400 block of N. Division St., where a woman was reported to have been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the woman had been stabbed multiple times. Spokane Fire Department and AMR medical personnel rendered first aid to her. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

One person has been detained.

Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) Detectives responded to continue the investigation. The Officers and Detectives have contacted all of the involved parties. The investigation is ongoing.

Spokane Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or have information regarding this incident to please call crime check at 456-2233.