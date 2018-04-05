Homicide victim found under bridge last year identified

(AP) - A homicide victim who was found dead under a bridge more than a year ago in central Washington has been identified.



The Yakima Herald reports 39-year-old Linda Dave was found Feb. 15, 2017 by state Department of Transportation workers inspecting a U.S. Highway 97 bridge south of Toppenish.



Officials say Dave was from White Swan, which is on the Yakima Indian Reservation.



Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins says officials identified her body after sending DNA to a state lab that worked through the FBI.



Hawkins says Dave was a homicide victim and that she died of a gunshot wound to the stomach.



Hawkins says she was likely dead in the water for six weeks before her body was found.



The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has not returned messages asking about the homicide investigation.



