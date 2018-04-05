Homicide victim found under bridge last year identified

Homicide victim found under bridge last year identifiedPosted: Updated:
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
Teen arrested near Tekoa after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle
TEKOA, Wash. - Tuesday evening, a Whitman County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Spokane in Tekoa. The driver refused to stop and was pursued by deputies for approximately 8 miles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reach speeds of 80 miles per hour on dirt and gravel roads. The vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch on Pittman Road approximately one mile west of Seabury Road. The driver got out of the car and>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Suit accuses Idaho doctor of impregnating patient with his own sperm
NBC NEWS - A Washington state woman and her parents are suing an Idaho obstetrics clinic and one of its former doctors, alleging that the doctor used his own sperm to impregnate the woman's mother. The suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Pocatello, Idaho, and made public on Tuesday, seeks a jury trial and $10 million in damages from Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, his wife and Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, alleging medical malpractice.>>
How potential trade war with China could affect us locally
Spokane, Wash. Everything from cherries to wine and trash can be impacted by the potential trade war between the United States and China. China is the top export market for cherries grown in Washington State. Last year they brought in over 33,000 tons of premium cherries. Now those cherries have a 15% tariff on them. Included in large cherry exports are 50 million dollars in Washington state apples and 1.2 million dollars in wine. For Americans, that means apple and cherry prices...>>
Officers cleared in shooting of man armed with knife, body cam footage released
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has ruled three officers were justified in their use of deadly force while trying to arrest Terrance Wallette back in May. Wallette checked into the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital on the afternoon of May 7, 2017 for a possible overdose. While in the ER, Wallette pulled a knife on an employee and fled the hospital in a blue Dodge Intrepid.>>
Schweitzer breaks all-time resort record with more than 34 feet of snow
SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN, Idaho - Schweitzer Ski Resort says they have broken their snowfall total set back in 1998. The old record of 412 inches was surpassed earlier this week and that number continues to climb. The new record of 418 inches at the village at Schweitzer comes out to be about 34 feet. And the skiing and snowboarding will continue for another week. Dig Chrismer, the marketing manager at Schweitzer, says they’ve extended>>
Washington man starts initiative to arm all staff at K-12 schools
BREMERTON, Wash. - In recent weeks, students across the nation have called for a number of changes to current gun laws including raising the age to 21 to purchase any gun, universal background checks, and banning the sale of assault-style rifles. But a Bremerton man is pushing for another way to protect students and he plans to take it to voters in November. Tyler Miller believes gun violence must be stopped but doesn’t think fewer guns is the answer.>>
Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste to Energy facility. The plant is located on South Geiger Boulevard. At this point, all KHQ has confirmed is that the body was found-- and it's not someone who works at the facility. KHQ has a reporter heading to the scene to get more information. Spokane Police are investigating it as a homicide. This is a developing story, check back for updates.>>
Homicide victim found under bridge last year identified
TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) - A homicide victim who was found dead under a bridge more than a year ago in central Washington has been identified. The Yakima Herald reports 39-year-old Linda Dave was found Feb. 15, 2017 by state Department of Transportation workers inspecting a U.S. Highway 97 bridge south of Toppenish. Officials say Dave was from White Swan, which is on the Yakima Indian Reservation. Yakima County>>
One person detained, detectives investigate stabbing near Division and Sinto
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago. The postcard was hand-delivered to Sharon Gongwer of Goshen last week by Christine Combs, the manager of the Quality Inn & Suites in Goshen. Combs had found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets. The Goshen News reports the postcard dated Aug. 26, 1958, described in tiny print adventures from her mother's ti...>>
What a delivery! Pizza driver comes to rescue in house fire
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky pizza deliveryman's customer service was on fire. Literally. Donatos Pizza driver Ralph Letner told WKYT-TV he was delivering pizza Sunday night to a Somerset mobile home park when he saw a home on fire. Letner says he ran inside, shut off the breaker and found homeowner Jesse Decker trying to put out flames. Says Letner: "I got down on my hands and knees because the smoke was everywhere, made my way back into his kitchen and got him to...>>
Bellingham officer charged with repeatedly abusing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham police officer is facing a total of 16 charges related to the alleged repeated abuse of a woman. The Bellingham Herald reports 33-year-old Brooks Laughlin of Everson was arrested March 27. Additional charges were filed Wednesday in Whatcom County Superior Court. Charging documents say Laughlin is charged with multiple counts of assault, tampering with a witness, harassment, violating a no-contact order, one count of stalking and one count ...>>
