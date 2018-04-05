Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center

Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste Management Center on South Geiger Boulevard.

At this point, all KHQ has confirmed is that the body was found-- and it's not someone who works at the facility.

KHQ has a reporter heading to the scene to get more information.

Spokane Police are investigating it as a homicide.

