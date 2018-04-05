Washington man starts initiative to arm all staff at K-12 schools

A tiny school district in Idaho has purchased firearms and trained a handful of staff to protect against possible worst case scenarios.

In recent weeks, students across the nation have called for a number of changes to current gun laws including raising the age to 21 to purchase any gun, universal background checks, and banning the sale of assault-style rifles.

But a Bremerton man is pushing for another way to protect students and he plans to take it to voters in November.

Tyler Miller believes gun violence must be stopped but doesn’t think fewer guns is the answer.

“I want to allow for people with concealed carry pistol licenses to carry on campus,” Miller explained.

Earlier this year, Miller started Initiative 1621, which would allow all staff, volunteers, and even parents who hold a concealed pistol license to carry that gun onto school grounds.

Miller wants to be clear; using the firearm should come as a last resort.

“I hope never to have to use it, just like I hope never to have to use my fire extinguisher in my house,” said Miller. “I keep one though. I think that’s the prudent thing to do.”

While there’s been some discussion about arming concealed carry licensed school personnel on a voluntary basis, no legislation is on the table and Miller believes what exists now is open to interpretation.

"The law strictly prohibits firearms unless you are military, law enforcement or a very loosely phrased ‘school district security activities.’ That’s a very vague term that’s subject to interpretation," he said. "What I want to do is make the law very clear as to what is allowed and what isn’t allowed."

In order to get the initiative on the November ballot, Miller has to collect roughly 259,000 valid signatures by July 6th.