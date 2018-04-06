Spokane Valley Deputies need your help finding missing Autistic 10-year-old girl

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public's help finding 10-year-old Emily L. Brallier who was last seen near the 10100 block of E. Mission Ave. at approximately 8:00 p.m. this evening.



Although 10-years-old, Emily is Autistic and operates at approximately a 5-year-old level. Emily just returned home from the hospital when she jumped out of the window and ran from her parents. She has run from deputies and was less than cooperative when she was caught a few weeks ago.



Emily Brallier is described as a white female, 4’03”, 60 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. Since she just returned from the hospital, she is wearing orange/brown hospital scrubs and she is not dressed for the cold and rainy weather.



She is on foot and is believed to be in the area but she has made it to the Sprague and University area in the past.



If you have seen Emily Brallier or know of her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.