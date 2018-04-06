For $9.5 million you can stay at the first-ever luxury hotel in space

A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...