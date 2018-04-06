For $9.5 million you can stay at the first-ever luxury hotel in space

For $9.5 million you can stay at the first-ever luxury hotel in spacePosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center
Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste to Energy facility. The plant is located on South Geiger Boulevard. At this point, all KHQ has confirmed is that the body was found-- and it's not someone who works at the facility. KHQ has a reporter heading to the scene to get more information. Spokane Police are investigating it as a homicide. This is a developing story, check back for updates.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste to Energy facility. The plant is located on South Geiger Boulevard. At this point, all KHQ has confirmed is that the body was found-- and it's not someone who works at the facility. KHQ has a reporter heading to the scene to get more information. Spokane Police are investigating it as a homicide. This is a developing story, check back for updates.>>
Woman stabbed at N. Spokane motel in serious condition, detectives investigating
Woman stabbed at N. Spokane motel in serious condition, detectives investigating
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide. Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973. Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night. According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
China vows 'counterattack' on Trump tariffs
China vows 'counterattack' on Trump tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) - China's government says it will "counterattack with great strength" if President Donald Trump goes ahead with plans to raise U.S. tariffs on an additional $100 billion worth of Chinese goods. A Commerce Ministry spokesman said Friday that negotiations were impossible after Trump responded to Beijing's protests about his earlier plan to raise duties on $50 billion of Chinese goods by announcing still more possible tariff hikes.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - China's government says it will "counterattack with great strength" if President Donald Trump goes ahead with plans to raise U.S. tariffs on an additional $100 billion worth of Chinese goods. A Commerce Ministry spokesman said Friday that negotiations were impossible after Trump responded to Beijing's protests about his earlier plan to raise duties on $50 billion of Chinese goods by announcing still more possible tariff hikes.>>
Day care video of girl terrified by Easter bunny upsets mom
Day care video of girl terrified by Easter bunny upsets mom
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida mother says a day care center didn't have her permission to share a video on social media of her 2-year-old's terrified reaction to an Easter bunny's visit. Cassandra Bryson tells WESH-TV that she signed a waiver that prohibits officials at the Kissimmee day care from taking photos or video of her child.>>
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida mother says a day care center didn't have her permission to share a video on social media of her 2-year-old's terrified reaction to an Easter bunny's visit. Cassandra Bryson tells WESH-TV that she signed a waiver that prohibits officials at the Kissimmee day care from taking photos or video of her child.>>
Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft
Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft. Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.>>
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft. Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.>>
For $9.5 million you can stay at the first-ever luxury hotel in space
For $9.5 million you can stay at the first-ever luxury hotel in space
KHQ.COM - Blueprints for the world's first luxury hotel in space are in the making. Houston-based startup Orion Span announced that wait-list reservations are now open. It aims to launch the station in late 2021, with guests expected to stay the following year. You'll need close to two weeks of vacation time and and deep pockets for the hotel stay. The vacation package is a 12-day adventure costing $9.5 million per person.>>
KHQ.COM - Blueprints for the world's first luxury hotel in space are in the making. Houston-based startup Orion Span announced that wait-list reservations are now open. It aims to launch the station in late 2021, with guests expected to stay the following year. You'll need close to two weeks of vacation time and and deep pockets for the hotel stay. The vacation package is a 12-day adventure costing $9.5 million per person.>>
Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center
Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste to Energy facility. The plant is located on South Geiger Boulevard. At this point, all KHQ has confirmed is that the body was found-- and it's not someone who works at the facility. KHQ has a reporter heading to the scene to get more information. Spokane Police are investigating it as a homicide. This is a developing story, check back for updates.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste to Energy facility. The plant is located on South Geiger Boulevard. At this point, all KHQ has confirmed is that the body was found-- and it's not someone who works at the facility. KHQ has a reporter heading to the scene to get more information. Spokane Police are investigating it as a homicide. This is a developing story, check back for updates.>>
UPDATE: Missing Autistic 10-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Missing Autistic 10-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public's help finding 10-year-old Emily L. Brallier who was last seen near the 10100 block of E. Mission Ave. at approximately 8:00 p.m. this evening. Although 10-years-old, Emily is Autistic and operates at approximately a 5-year-old level. Emily just returned home from the hospital when she jumped out of the window and ran from her parents. She has>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public's help finding 10-year-old Emily L. Brallier who was last seen near the 10100 block of E. Mission Ave. at approximately 8:00 p.m. this evening. Although 10-years-old, Emily is Autistic and operates at approximately a 5-year-old level. Emily just returned home from the hospital when she jumped out of the window and ran from her parents. She has>>
Woman stabbed at N. Spokane motel in serious condition, detectives investigating
Woman stabbed at N. Spokane motel in serious condition, detectives investigating
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
How potential trade war with China could affect us locally
How potential trade war with China could affect us locally
Spokane, Wash. Everything from cherries to wine and trash can be impacted by the potential trade war between the United States and China. China is the top export market for cherries grown in Washington State. Last year they brought in over 33,000 tons of premium cherries. Now those cherries have a 15% tariff on them. Included in large cherry exports are 50 million dollars in Washington state apples and 1.2 million dollars in wine. For Americans, that means apple and cherry prices...>>
Spokane, Wash. Everything from cherries to wine and trash can be impacted by the potential trade war between the United States and China. China is the top export market for cherries grown in Washington State. Last year they brought in over 33,000 tons of premium cherries. Now those cherries have a 15% tariff on them. Included in large cherry exports are 50 million dollars in Washington state apples and 1.2 million dollars in wine. For Americans, that means apple and cherry prices...>>
Officers cleared in shooting of man armed with knife, body cam footage released
Officers cleared in shooting of man armed with knife, body cam footage released
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has ruled three officers were justified in their use of deadly force while trying to arrest Terrance Wallette back in May. Wallette checked into the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital on the afternoon of May 7, 2017 for a possible overdose. While in the ER, Wallette pulled a knife on an employee and fled the hospital in a blue Dodge Intrepid.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has ruled three officers were justified in their use of deadly force while trying to arrest Terrance Wallette back in May. Wallette checked into the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital on the afternoon of May 7, 2017 for a possible overdose. While in the ER, Wallette pulled a knife on an employee and fled the hospital in a blue Dodge Intrepid.>>
Schweitzer breaks all-time resort record with more than 34 feet of snow
Schweitzer breaks all-time resort record with more than 34 feet of snow
SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN, Idaho - Schweitzer Ski Resort says they have broken their snowfall total set back in 1998. The old record of 412 inches was surpassed earlier this week and that number continues to climb. The new record of 418 inches at the village at Schweitzer comes out to be about 34 feet. And the skiing and snowboarding will continue for another week. Dig Chrismer, the marketing manager at Schweitzer, says they’ve extended>>
SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN, Idaho - Schweitzer Ski Resort says they have broken their snowfall total set back in 1998. The old record of 412 inches was surpassed earlier this week and that number continues to climb. The new record of 418 inches at the village at Schweitzer comes out to be about 34 feet. And the skiing and snowboarding will continue for another week. Dig Chrismer, the marketing manager at Schweitzer, says they’ve extended>>