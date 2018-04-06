Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft.



Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family. Prosecutors said this week the teens were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend become enraged she'd invited a male visitor into their home.



Charging documents say 41-year-old Jerrod Baum forced Otteson to watch her boyfriend beaten and stabbed before killing her and tossing her down the mine shaft.



Attorneys for Baum have not returned messages seeking comment.

