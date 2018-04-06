Bernie Sanders considers another presidential run - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bernie Sanders considers another presidential run

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visits Spokane

JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) - Bernie Sanders is still trying to find the right message to connect with black voters who helped block his path to the White House in 2016.
 
Sanders honored slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King in Mississippi. But Sanders also was seemingly critical of how former President Barack Obama led the Democratic Party. Sanders praised the nation's first black president as charismatic and brilliant but noted Democrats lost about a thousand legislative seats during his tenure.
 
Black voters remain a key constituency for Democrats. But as he considers another presidential run, Sanders says he doesn't want to tailor his economic message by race.
 
He's embracing young, new black politicians who share his liberal economic vision. But he's not necessarily courting all black leaders who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

