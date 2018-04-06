Spokane church burglarized and vandalized overnight; Youth Pasto - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane church burglarized and vandalized overnight; Youth Pastor's guitar stolen

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Spokane’s south hill was broken in the overnight hours of Thursday into early Friday morning. The church is located at in the 1100 block of south Thor.

Thousands of dollars in damage was done inside, and the youth pastor’s guitar was stolen.

Entry was gained through a basement window sometime overnight. What’s unique about this burglary is that the suspect(s) did not just break in and steal things, but also vandalized the church. A urinal and drinking fountain were ripped off the walls, a sink was ripped out of the counter, cupboard doors were ripped off their hinges, miscellaneous food items were strewn about the church, and other items were moved and broken during the crime spree.

The stolen guitar is not the specific guitar in the attached pictures, but is nearly identical including the in-lay design on the 12th fret. It’s described as an Alvarez guitar with a Fishman pickup installed. It also had a green floral design strap attached.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

