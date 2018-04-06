How to prepare your home to sell (sponsored)Posted: Updated:
Court allows Seattle law school graduate with crime and substance abuse history to take state bar exam
SEATTLE (AP) - The state Supreme Court says it allowed a Seattle law school graduate to take the state bar exam despite her history of crime and substance abuse because it recognizes that her future isn't defined by her past. The Seattle Times reports the state Supreme Court released its opinion on Thursday detailing how it reached the decision on the case involving 40-year-old Tarra Simmons, five months after its ruling.>>
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
Hunger Run: Fight hunger in the Inland NW with this family friendly walk/run
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Union Gospel Mission and Second Harvest are partnering to fight hunger in the Inland NW with the Inland NW Hunger Run! The Hunger Run is a family friend walk/run with two distance options, a 5k and a 10k. By registering for the run you can help fight hunger every step of the race! Here's all the info: When: Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.>>
How to prepare your home to sell (sponsored)
Preparing your home for the market means making repairs and general sprucing-up ? but also making it easy for potential buyers to imagine their happy lives there. Before you show your home to buyers, put yourself in their shoes, advises Sara Ramirez, a Realtor at Century 21. Look at your home with a critical eye. More...>>
Hundred of copies of SFCC's student newspaper stolen amid school sex scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Officials from a Washington student publication say copies of their newspaper containing coverage about a sex scandal involve a college administrator have been stolen. The Spokesman-Review reports the editor and the adviser for the Communicator student newspaper at Spokane Falls Community College say 400 copies of the paper were stolen from the racks this week.>>
Spokane church burglarized and vandalized overnight; Youth Pastor's guitar stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Spokane’s south hill was broken in the overnight hours of Thursday into early Friday morning. The church is located at in the 1100 block of south Thor. Thousands of dollars in damage was done inside, and the youth pastor’s guitar was stolen. Entry was gained through a basement window sometime overnight.>>
India police arrest man for keeping mother's body in freezer
KOLKATA, India (AP) - Indian police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly keeping his mother's body in a freezer for almost three years while collecting her monthly pension payments. Subhabrata Majumdar was arrested after his mother's body was found in the large freezer during a Thursday police raid on their home in the city of Kolkata, police officer Nilanjan Biswas said.>>
Bernie Sanders considers another presidential run
JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) - Bernie Sanders is still trying to find the right message to connect with black voters who helped block his path to the White House in 2016. Sanders honored slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King in Mississippi. But Sanders also was seemingly critical of how former President Barack Obama led the Democratic Party.>>
UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York City
NEW YORK (AP) - Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC's biggest card of the year. Video footage appears to show the promotion's most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.>>
China vows 'counterattack' on Trump tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) - China's government says it will "counterattack with great strength" if President Donald Trump goes ahead with plans to raise U.S. tariffs on an additional $100 billion worth of Chinese goods. A Commerce Ministry spokesman said Friday that negotiations were impossible after Trump responded to Beijing's protests about his earlier plan to raise duties on $50 billion of Chinese goods by announcing still more possible tariff hikes.>>
