SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft. Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.>>
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste to Energy facility. The plant is located on South Geiger Boulevard. At this point, all KHQ has confirmed is that the body was found-- and it's not someone who works at the facility. KHQ has a reporter heading to the scene to get more information. Spokane Police are investigating it as a homicide. This is a developing story, check back for updates.>>
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
Woman stabbed at N. Spokane motel in serious condition, detectives investigating
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
Court allows Seattle law school graduate with crime and substance abuse history to take state bar exam
SEATTLE (AP) - The state Supreme Court says it allowed a Seattle law school graduate to take the state bar exam despite her history of crime and substance abuse because it recognizes that her future isn't defined by her past. The Seattle Times reports the state Supreme Court released its opinion on Thursday detailing how it reached the decision on the case involving 40-year-old Tarra Simmons, five months after its ruling.>>
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
Hunger Run: Fight hunger in the Inland NW with this family friendly walk/run
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Union Gospel Mission and Second Harvest are partnering to fight hunger in the Inland NW with the Inland NW Hunger Run! The Hunger Run is a family friend walk/run with two distance options, a 5k and a 10k. By registering for the run you can help fight hunger every step of the race! Here's all the info: When: Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.>>
How to prepare your home to sell (sponsored)
Preparing your home for the market means making repairs and general sprucing-up ? but also making it easy for potential buyers to imagine their happy lives there. Before you show your home to buyers, put yourself in their shoes, advises Sara Ramirez, a Realtor at Century 21. Look at your home with a critical eye. More...>>
Hundred of copies of SFCC's student newspaper stolen amid school sex scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Officials from a Washington student publication say copies of their newspaper containing coverage about a sex scandal involve a college administrator have been stolen. The Spokesman-Review reports the editor and the adviser for the Communicator student newspaper at Spokane Falls Community College say 400 copies of the paper were stolen from the racks this week.>>
Spokane church burglarized and vandalized overnight; Youth Pastor's guitar stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Spokane’s south hill was broken in the overnight hours of Thursday into early Friday morning. The church is located at in the 1100 block of south Thor. Thousands of dollars in damage was done inside, and the youth pastor’s guitar was stolen. Entry was gained through a basement window sometime overnight.>>
India police arrest man for keeping mother's body in freezer
KOLKATA, India (AP) - Indian police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly keeping his mother's body in a freezer for almost three years while collecting her monthly pension payments. Subhabrata Majumdar was arrested after his mother's body was found in the large freezer during a Thursday police raid on their home in the city of Kolkata, police officer Nilanjan Biswas said.>>
Bernie Sanders considers another presidential run
JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) - Bernie Sanders is still trying to find the right message to connect with black voters who helped block his path to the White House in 2016. Sanders honored slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King in Mississippi. But Sanders also was seemingly critical of how former President Barack Obama led the Democratic Party.>>
UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York City
NEW YORK (AP) - Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC's biggest card of the year. Video footage appears to show the promotion's most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.>>
China vows 'counterattack' on Trump tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) - China's government says it will "counterattack with great strength" if President Donald Trump goes ahead with plans to raise U.S. tariffs on an additional $100 billion worth of Chinese goods. A Commerce Ministry spokesman said Friday that negotiations were impossible after Trump responded to Beijing's protests about his earlier plan to raise duties on $50 billion of Chinese goods by announcing still more possible tariff hikes.>>
