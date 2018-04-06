Hunger Run: Fight hunger in the Inland NW with this family frien - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hunger Run: Fight hunger in the Inland NW with this family friendly walk/run

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Union Gospel Mission and Second Harvest are partnering to fight hunger in the Inland NW with the Inland NW Hunger Run!

The Hunger Run is a family friend walk/run with two distance options, a 5k and a 10k.

By registering for the run you can help fight hunger every step of the race! Here's all the info:

When: Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.
Where: Plante’s Ferry Park, 12308 E. Upriver Drive, Spokane*
Cost: 5K: $40 day of race (T-shirt not guaranteed after March 14)
        10K: $50 day of race (T-shirt not guaranteed after March 14)
Register At The Race!

MORE INFO: http://www.thehungerrun.org/race-info/

