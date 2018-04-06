Court allows Seattle law school graduate with crime and substance abuse history to take state bar exam

SEATTLE (AP) - The state Supreme Court says it allowed a Seattle law school graduate to take the state bar exam despite her history of crime and substance abuse because it recognizes that her future isn't defined by her past.



The Seattle Times reports the state Supreme Court released its opinion on Thursday detailing how it reached the decision on the case involving 40-year-old Tarra Simmons, five months after its ruling.



The state Supreme Court rejected a Washington State Bar Association board's recommendation to keep Simmons from taking the test.



The opinion says Simmons has been open about her past, shown remorse, sought treatment and has made amends by serving as an "outspoken advocate" for legal aid.



Simmons took the bar exam in February and expects to get her results on April 13.



___



Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

