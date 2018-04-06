Court allows Seattle law school graduate with crime and substance abuse history to take state bar examPosted: Updated:
Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
Piece of Mind glass shop employee tied up, robbed
Port Angeles approved ban on single-use plastic bags
Copies of student newspaper stolen amid school sex scandal
Pipeline break spills diesel fuel in south-central Idaho
Woman leaves $1 million to Washington's national parks
Court allows Seattle law school graduate with crime and substance abuse history to take state bar exam
SEATTLE (AP) - The state Supreme Court says it allowed a Seattle law school graduate to take the state bar exam despite her history of crime and substance abuse because it recognizes that her future isn't defined by her past. The Seattle Times reports the state Supreme Court released its opinion on Thursday detailing how it reached the decision on the case involving 40-year-old Tarra Simmons, five months after its ruling.
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
Hunger Run: Fight hunger in the Inland NW with this family friendly walk/run
How to prepare your home to sell (sponsored)
Hundred of copies of SFCC's student newspaper stolen amid school sex scandal
