Mad Minute stories from Friday, April 6th

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man was injured north of Anchorage after a moose that he had just kicked stomped his foot in return, state officials said.

KTVA-TV reported the man escaped major injuries in the encounter Thursday with the moose and her calf.

“It sounds like the moose were on a trail and in this case, it sounds like the guy was trying to go through them,” State Department of Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh said. “That’s never a good idea."

The two moose left the area after the man had his foot stomped, said Alaska Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters.

“I am not a biologist, but as a lifelong Alaskan I would advise people not to go around kicking moose,” Peters said.

Moose have vast leg strength, Marsh said.

“If you get into a kicking contest with a moose, guess who’s going to win?” he said.

South-central Alaska has seen a number of violent incidents involving moose this spring, including a man who had a moose swipe at him with its hoof while feeding it and a cocker spaniel attacked by a moose in an Anchorage yard.

Marsh said moose sightings are on the rise as females prepare for calving season in mid-May.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If Henry David Thoreau were alive today, he might re-title his most famous work "On Golden Pond."

And he would be pissed.

That's because Walden Pond, the once-pristine jewel that inspired the American naturalist and philosopher in the mid 1800s, has been befouled by generations of swimmers urinating in the water, according to a new study.

So much so that it is wrecking the ecosystem and devastating the fish population of the pond some 25 miles west of Boston that Thoreau immortalized in his best-known work, "Walden; or, Life in the Woods."

"These findings suggest that, although mitigation efforts have curtailed anthropogenic nutrient inputs to Walden Pond, the lake has not returned to the pre-impact condition described by Henry David Thoreau and may become increasingly vulnerable to further changes in water quality in a warmer and possibly wetter future," Dr. Jay Curt Stager, a researcher at Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks, and his co-authors warned.

Translation: Despite some efforts to clean it up, the water is nowhere near as pure as when Thoreau dipped his toes in the drink while camping out in a cabin on the shore for two years, two months and two days starting in 1845.

Stager's team reported a surge in the pond's levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, which are found in human waste. That, in turn, feeds the algae that spreads across the water and blocks the rays of the sun, which fish also need to survive.

Ever since Thoreau's book was published, the picturesque pond in Concord, Massachusetts has been a tourist mecca and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1962.

Back in the 19th century, Boston's "Ice King" Frederic Tudor harvested ice from Walden Pond and exported it to sweltering destinations like Brazil and India.

Now? Forget about it.

"More than half of the summer phosphorus budget of the lake may now be attributable to urine released by swimmers," the study states.

What do the scientists recommend? How about kicking people out of the pond.

"Swimmers are probably the largest source of such nutrients now, and demand for the beach facilities is likely to increase in a warmer future," the study states. "Swimmer-education programs or construction of a separate swimming pool facility nearby to relieve pressure on the lake might therefore be advisable."



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 6 (UPI) -- A truck with its bed raised crashed into a pedestrian bridge on a Quebec highway, causing canola seeds to go flying into the air and rain down on the roadway.

The video, filmed Wednesday on eastbound Highway 40 in Repentigny, shows the semi truck with its bed raised crashing into the pedestrian bridge overpass, causing the truck's bed to burst and spill its load of canola seeds.

The pedestrian bridge was dismantled and the road was reopened after about 20 hours of cleanup operations. No injuries were reported.

Accident investigators said they are looking into why the truck's bed was raised and whether any charges will be filed over the incident.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 6 (UPI) -- Officials with The Queen Mary in California said the retired ocean liner will be renting out a "notoriously haunted" room for the first time in 30 years.

The cruise liner, since turned into a Long Beach hotel, announced Stateroom B340, which has been featured on shows including SYFY Channel's Ghost Hunters and British series Most Haunted, will be available to guests starting at $499 a night beginning Friday, April 13.

"The last time the room was occupied by a guest was in the 1980s," Stephen Sowards, general manager of the Queen Mary, in a statement provided to KABC-TV. "For decades we've had thousands of visitors request to occupy the room, and after 30 years, we are excited to once again extend the offer to our guests."

Officials said paranormal activity in the room has been reported as far back as the ship's final ocean voyage in 1967.

Guests staying in the room reported unusual activity, including lights and water faucets turning on and off by themselves, as well as covers being removed from guests while they sleep. Some reported waking to see a dark figure standing next to the bed.

The Queen Mary said the room comes with standard hotel amenities, as well as a chest containing items that include a Ouija board, tarot cards, a crystal ball and other ghost-hunting equipment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) Tourists will soon be able to boldly go where no holidaymakers have gone before thanks to the launch of the first-ever luxury hotel in space.

Announced during the Space 2.0 summit in San Jose, California, on Thursday, the ambitious Aurora Station project plans to allow six people - including two crew members - the opportunity to enjoy first-class accommodation above Earth as part of a 12-day odyssey among the stars.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience will allow guests to experience the exhilaration of zero gravity and gaze upon stunning views of the planet below without the fear of getting lost in space, with the added perk of being able to witness an average of 16 sunrises and sunsets a day.

Also on the agenda is the chance to take part in research experiments such as growing food in orbit and try out state-of-the-art virtual reality technology on the holodeck, while high-speed internet will let people put together some truly incredible Snapchat stories.

Frank Bunger, chief executive officer and founder of developer Orion Span, said the hotel would open in 2021 and host its first guests the following year.

"We developed Aurora Station to provide a turnkey destination in space," he said.

"Upon launch, Aurora Station goes into service immediately, bringing travellers into space quicker and at a lower price point than ever seen before, while still providing an unforgettable experience."

Mr Bunger said his goal was to make space "accessible to all", although a trip to Aurora Station will still require a three-month training regime - including a stint at a company facility in Houston, Texas - and each person will be billed a whopping $9.5m (£6.7m).

Those keen to take part and with a few quid to spare can already put down an $80,000 (£57,129) deposit online in a bid to secure a place, but Mr Bunger - who set up Orion Span to "build and sustain human communities in space" - said there was more to the project than providing a unique holiday destination.

"Aurora Station is incredibly versatile and has multiple uses beyond serving as a hotel," he explained.

"We will offer full charters to space agencies who are looking to achieve human spaceflight in orbit for a fraction of the cost - and only pay for what they use.

"We will support zero gravity research, as well as in space manufacturing.

"Our architecture is such that we can easily add capacity, enabling us to grow with market demand like a city growing skyward on Earth.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 6 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who decided to clean out his truck discovered a two-month-old Powerball lottery ticket worth $50,000.

Jason Jacobs of Independence said he bought three Powerball tickets for the Jan. 24 drawing using Quick Pick, but he placed the tickets in the center console of his truck and forgot about them until late March.

"I cleaned out my truck last week and pulled out the tickets from my console to check them," he told Missouri Lottery officials. "First thing I did was check how long the ticket was good for before it expired. I was afraid it had already expired for my chance to claim it. And then I realized I was still in the loop of not running out of time."

Jacobs said he and his wife scanned the tickets at a local QuikTrip store. He said they were confused when the scanner's reader pulled up the message, "Claim at Lottery office."

"So we took the ticket up to the register to have it checked, and the lady said, 'Sir, you just won $50,000,'" said Jacobs. "My wife said, 'Oh, my God, Jason! Oh, my God, Jason!'"

The couple said the money will go toward a college fund for their 9-month-old daughter and possibly a family vacation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 6 (UPI) -- A sneaky seagull in Scotland was caught on camera swooping down on a shopper's cart in a grocery store parking lot and stealing a package of bacon.

The video, filmed in the parking lot of an Asda store in Elgin, Moray, shows the seagull descending on the cart while the shopper's back is turned.

The video, filmed from a nearby car, shows the gull grab a package of bacon in its mouth without landing and flap away.

The shopper turns around just in time to see the seagull abscond with her bacon.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A KDKA-TV reporter found herself on the opposite side of the law Thursday morning, thanks to social media.

Meghan Schiller was hosting a Facebook Live chat from the side of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh when police were alerted to a "crazy person" talking to herself.

Schiller was hosting the Facebook Live report to follow-up on landslides that have closed several Pittsburgh roads.

Parts of Route 30 began buckling Wednesday near the Westinghouse Bridge and the road is slowly sinking into the hillside.

Schiller was doing a Facebook Live update on the story showing social media viewers where the closure was happening, what the detours were, and the scene.

That's when North Versailles police were called to reports of a "crazy person" talking to themselves along the road.

"You realize I got called for a crazy person talking to herself," the North Versailles police officer said.

At first Schiller thought the officer was kidding.

"The police officer that is sitting there says he was just called about a crazy person talking to herself," Schiller said.

"They did, that's why I'm here," the officer responded.

Once the officer realized it was a KDKA-TV reporter who the person was calling 911 about he left.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(WFTV) ORLANDO, Fla. - A 37-year-old homeless man was arrested this week after he was allegedly caught hiding naked in the nursery closet of an Orlando home, police said.

Kevin Jones was inside the closet while a young mother was feet away getting her 3-month-old baby ready for day care, the Orlando Police Department said.

The homeowner said he arrived homeand found his residence ransacked. When he smelled exhaust coming from the garage, he went inside and found a stranger. KIRO7.com

Hungry burglar enjoys soup, whiskey after ransacking home

When the woman, who asked not to be identified, opened the closet door, she said she found Jones inside, naked and touching himself.

"He seemed startled, but he just continued to stare at me," she said.

The woman screamed and her fiancé ran into the room and held Jones down while she got the baby and her 2-year-old son out of the room.

The children's father hit Jones, but the man was able to escape and run out of the home, police said.

He was found and arrested nearby, investigators said.

The family had moved into the Colonialtown home on Christmas Eve after renovating the property.

It was three days later that the homeowner allegedly found Jones in the closet.

The family was so shaken by what happened, they said they were considering selling the dream home they just moved into.

"To be in my baby's nursery and to find something so horrific and experience that," the woman said. "We just feel stripped of our safety, our sense of security. The innocence of what should be a serene room in our home."

The family also has many questions about how Jones got into the closet in the first place.

"We don't know how he got in, how long he'd been in here (or) what he did when he was in here," the woman said. "I don't know if he watched us as we slept."

Jones was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance, burglary of an occupied dwelling, exposure of sexual organs and two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

He was being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 5 (UPI) -- A group of boaters in Australia who spotted a crocodile nearby captured video of the reptile showing off its climbing skills by scaling a waterfall.

The video, recorded Friday on the Roper River in Northern Territory, shows the crocodile showing impressive strength by climbing up the waterfall -- although it falls back down seconds later.

"Some friends, their kids and myself were boating along the looking for run offs to have a fish," the filmer wrote.

"We noticed a crocodile waiting for a feed at the bottom of the waterfall. As we got closer, it decided to try and climb up which is very rarely seen so I thought I'd start filming. We were amazed at its strength. I was surprised when he started climbing rather than swimming away from us," they wrote.