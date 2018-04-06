Pipeline break spills diesel fuel in south-central Idaho

(AP) - A pipeline in south-central Idaho near Buhl ruptured and spilled diesel fuel that contaminated soil and a pond used for watering livestock.



San Antonio, Texas,-based Andeavor in a statement Friday says about 160 barrels of diesel fuel spilled from its Northwest Products Pipeline.



The company tells The Times-News that it turned the 8-inch diameter pipeline off on Wednesday after a local resident reported a smell of diesel and it's working to clean up the area.



Company spokesman Brad Shafer says the company is trying to determine the cause of the leak. He says the pipeline is being repaired and will start operating after it receives approval from government regulators.



The fuel was being moved through the pipeline from Wyoming and Utah to Boise and Washington state.



___



Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/6/2018 9:20:32 AM (GMT -7:00)