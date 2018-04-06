Copies of student newspaper stolen amid school sex scandal - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Copies of student newspaper stolen amid school sex scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. -

(AP) - Officials from a Washington student publication say copies of their newspaper containing coverage about a sex scandal involve a college administrator have been stolen.
  
The Spokesman-Review reports the editor and the adviser for the Communicator student newspaper at Spokane Falls Community College say 400 copies of the paper were stolen from the racks this week.
  
They believe the theft is an attempt to hide coverage on the allegations of workplace sexual harassment against an administrator.
  
The Communicator's faculty adviser Jason Nix said in a campus wide email on Wednesday that he will be working with campus security, attorneys from the Student Press Law center and local law enforcement to find who is involved in the theft and make sure they are held accountable for infringing on students' First Amendment rights.
  
___
  
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/6/2018 8:05:54 AM (GMT -7:00)

