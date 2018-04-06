Piece of Mind glass shop employee tied up, robbed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Piece of Mind glass shop employee tied up, robbed

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the robbery of Piece of Mind located at 12101 E. 1st Street on March 28, 2018 and would like to talk to anyone who has information regarding potential suspects or noticed anything suspicious between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. in that area.

The employee stated he was in the process of closing the store when two men entered. One of the suspects had a knife in his hand and demanded the employee get down on the ground. The suspects bound the employee’s hands, took the money from the cash register, paraphernalia (glass pipes etc.) from the display case and fled south from the store on foot. The employee, who was not injured, freed himself and called 911.

Suspect #1 was described as approximately 6’02” with a thin build wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a bandana covering his face, gloves and jeans.

Suspect #2 was described as approximately 6’02” with a thin build wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a bandana covering his face, gloves and jeans.

Deputies immediately set up a perimeter while Deputy Hunt and his partner K9 Gunnar arrived and conducted a search. Unfortunately, the suspects were not located.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or observed anything suspicious in the immediate area around the time-frame of crime, is asked to call Detective Darin Staley at 509-477-3160.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:47:11 GMT
    Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson (left) and Riley Powel (right)Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson (left) and Riley Powel (right)

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft.   Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.

    >>

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft.   Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.

    >>

  • SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

    SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:07:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    >>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Texas starts border deployment with 250 troops

    The Latest: Texas starts border deployment with 250 troops

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:58:35 GMT

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on states deploying National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times CDT): 6:50 p.m. Texas has started sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, with 250 members of the National Guard expected to deploy within the next 72 hours. Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris, commander of the Texas Army National Guard, announced the deployment Friday. Norris said state and federal officials were still determining what the respon...

    >>

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on states deploying National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times CDT): 6:50 p.m. Texas has started sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, with 250 members of the National Guard expected to deploy within the next 72 hours. Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris, commander of the Texas Army National Guard, announced the deployment Friday. Norris said state and federal officials were still determining what the respon...

    >>

  • Officer who confronted school shooter throws out first pitch

    Officer who confronted school shooter throws out first pitch

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:49:22 GMT
    (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)
    (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The school resource officer who confronted an armed student in a Maryland school shooting last month threw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals' home opener. The Baltimore Sun reports that St. Mary's County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill took the mound at Nationals Park on Thursday night, clad in a team jersey and a Great Mills High School baseball cap. Gaskill was the school resource officer at the high school on March 20, when...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The school resource officer who confronted an armed student in a Maryland school shooting last month threw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals' home opener. The Baltimore Sun reports that St. Mary's County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill took the mound at Nationals Park on Thursday night, clad in a team jersey and a Great Mills High School baseball cap. Gaskill was the school resource officer at the high school on March 20, when...

    >>

  • Arizona mother indicted in deaths of children found in car

    Arizona mother indicted in deaths of children found in car

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:34:58 GMT

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted an Arizona mother on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse in the deaths of her two small children. Authorities say Brittany Velasquez's daughter and son died March 26 in Superior, where they were left strapped in car seats in a vehicle for 14 hours. Court records show she was indicted Wednesday.  A message seeking comment from a public defender on her behalf was not immediately returned Friday.

    >>

    SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted an Arizona mother on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse in the deaths of her two small children. Authorities say Brittany Velasquez's daughter and son died March 26 in Superior, where they were left strapped in car seats in a vehicle for 14 hours. Court records show she was indicted Wednesday.  A message seeking comment from a public defender on her behalf was not immediately returned Friday.

    >>
    •   