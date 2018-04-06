Piece of Mind glass shop employee tied up, robbed

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the robbery of Piece of Mind located at 12101 E. 1st Street on March 28, 2018 and would like to talk to anyone who has information regarding potential suspects or noticed anything suspicious between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. in that area.

The employee stated he was in the process of closing the store when two men entered. One of the suspects had a knife in his hand and demanded the employee get down on the ground. The suspects bound the employee’s hands, took the money from the cash register, paraphernalia (glass pipes etc.) from the display case and fled south from the store on foot. The employee, who was not injured, freed himself and called 911.

Suspect #1 was described as approximately 6’02” with a thin build wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a bandana covering his face, gloves and jeans.

Suspect #2 was described as approximately 6’02” with a thin build wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a bandana covering his face, gloves and jeans.

Deputies immediately set up a perimeter while Deputy Hunt and his partner K9 Gunnar arrived and conducted a search. Unfortunately, the suspects were not located.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or observed anything suspicious in the immediate area around the time-frame of crime, is asked to call Detective Darin Staley at 509-477-3160.