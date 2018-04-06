Inmates at Washington State Penitentiary participate in hunger strike

Inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary are participating in a hunger strike to protest the quality of their meals, which are made at food-processing centers at facilities in Spokane and Connell run by Correctional Industries, a division of the state Department of Corrections.

An official count from the penitentiary Thursday afternoon reports about 1,315 inmates are participating- more than half the prison’s population.

According to The Union Bulletin, the strike began Easter Sunday at noon, and inmates have refused to eat their meals since.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says they are talking with inmates to come to a resolution.

Authorities said so far the hunger strike has been peaceful, but they are keeping close watch on the situation.