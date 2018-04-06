Naval Air Station Whidbey Island evacuates several buildings following bomb threat

A bomb threat Friday afternoon prompted Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to evacuate some buildings, and temporarily order all personnel to shelter in place.

“Personnel at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island were ordered to shelter in place due to a telephonic bomb threat at approximately 3 p.m. this afternoon,” the station said in a news release. “Several buildings were evacuated. All inbound traffic to Ault Field is closed.”

By 4 p.m. Friday, NAS Whidbey said all gates and the shelter in place had been lifted “except for areas within the police barrier. All personnel should stay clear of the flight line area.”