Bellingham officer pleads not guilty to assaulting woman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bellingham officer pleads not guilty to assaulting woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -

(AP) - A 33-year-old Bellingham police officer has pleaded not guilty to 16 charges related to repeatedly assaulting a woman.
  
The Bellingham Herald reports Brooks Laughlin pleaded not guilty to assault, tampering with a witness, felony harassment, violation of a no-contact order, stalking, criminal trespass and harassment Friday in Whatcom County Superior Court.
  
He remains in Skagit County Jail on $200,000 bail.
  
Two new harassment and domestic violence no-contact orders also were signed Friday.
  
Charging documents say since September 2016, Laughlin became increasingly physically aggressive toward a woman known to him and would beat her on the head, face and body.
  
Documents say the woman told investigators the abuse was daily.
  
Laughlin has been with the police department for 13 years. He remains on paid administrative leave.
  
Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/6/2018 3:40:42 PM (GMT -7:00)

