Hospital didn't tell police about suicidal man with knife

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

On the afternoon of May 7th, 2017, Terrence Wallette voluntarily checked himself into the emergency room and was complaining of a possible overdose from his ADD medication.  Just an hour before the shooting Wallette grew agitated and  barricaded himself in a hospital room at Providence Holy Family in North Spokane For unknown reasons.

When hospital staff approached him, they attempted to de-escalate the problem. That's when Wallette flashed a knife telling staff he wanted to leave. Hospital staff backed off, and Wallette escaped running through the hospital with a dangerous weapon jumping to a car still in his hospital gown. Then taking off "there was quite a time lapse of 36 to 40 some minutes where we don't know when he left the hospital," said Spokane Police Captain Brad Arleth. 

The reason? The hospital never notified police about the danger Wallette posed to the public police only came across Wallette after getting reports of a reckless driver.  KHQ followed up with a question "You said officers did not now the hospital did not contact you guys about that incident at the hospital?" “correct,” added Arleth. We continued to ask if this incident changed procedures Arleth responded by saying  “I don't know if they will or won't but that topic is being addressed as a result of our internal review of everything that happened in this shooting like how can we gather more information to keep the community safe."

KHQ did reach out to to Providence Holy Family and have not heard back yet. Once we do, we will update you with their response.

