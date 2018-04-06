Wyoming boy killed when homemade cannon explodes

Wyoming boy killed when homemade cannon explodesPosted: Updated:
Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft. Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.>>
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Spokane's Michael Chiesa injured in McGregor melee ahead of UFC 223
NEW YORK - Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.>>
Body found at Spokane Waste Management Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste to Energy facility. The plant is located on South Geiger Boulevard. At this point, all KHQ has confirmed is that the body was found-- and it's not someone who works at the facility. KHQ has a reporter heading to the scene to get more information. Spokane Police are investigating it as a homicide. This is a developing story, check back for updates.>>
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested trying to fill her gas tank with kerosene
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...>>
Spokane man drives car through apartment wall
SPOKANE, Wash. - An apartment in Spokane got an unplanned demolition after a man drove his car through the wall. The incident happened on Thursday evening at an apartment complex on 6th and Adams. Witnesses say the driver was parked in front of the apartment unit before accidentally driving his car through it. No one lives in that specific unit and the driver was not injured. It took a tow truck an hour and a half to remove the car from the apartment, according to witnesses.>>
Man sentenced to prison in revenge porn case
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 44-year-old old man who admitted to sending intimate images in a case of revenge porn has been sentenced to prison. KOMO-TV reported Friday that Michael Hart previously pleaded guilty to four counts of violation of a domestic violence court order, stalking, cyberstalking and six counts of disclosing intimate images. Hart was sentenced to a seven-year drug offender sentencing alternative under which he>>
Decades old nude run stirs new controversy
Spokane, Wash. The Bare Buns Fun Run started in 1984 at a convention. Since then it’s become an annual event. KHQ did a story about this annual running event a quarter-century ago. In the time since the Bare Buns, Fun Run has become a worldwide event. With similar races taking place all over the world " from Scandinavia, England, and Italy," said Dave Smith. But the original was born in Loon Lake and takes place on the last Sunday of July. This year's race is quickly...>>
Man arrested after woman stabbed at N. Spokane hotel
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Officials on scene tell KHQ that the victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes detectives are investigating. #BREAKING: @SpokanePD is on scene of a stabbing near Division and Sinto. Victim suffered stab wound and was taken to the hospital. One person has been detained. Major crimes>>
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
Wyoming boy killed when homemade cannon explodes
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded. Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny tells the Gillette News Record that Archie Pearce was making the cannon in an abandoned lot in Recluse and was showing it to a 12-year-old friend when it misfired Thursday evening. The boy had used a steel pipe, cloth and gun powder or firework powder to build>>
Hospital didn't tell police about suicidal man with knife
Spokane, Wash. On the afternoon of May 7th, 2017, Terrence Wallette voluntarily checked himself into the emergency room and was complaining of a possible overdose from his ADD medication. Just an hour before the shooting Wallette grew agitated and barricaded himself in a hospital room at Providence Holy Family in North Spokane For unknown reasons. When hospital staff approached him, they attempted to de-escalate the problem. That's when Wallette...>>
Bellingham officer pleads not guilty to assaulting woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A 33-year-old Bellingham police officer has pleaded not guilty to 16 charges related to repeatedly assaulting a woman. The Bellingham Herald reports Brooks Laughlin pleaded not guilty to assault, tampering with a witness, felony harassment, violation of a no-contact order, stalking, criminal trespass and harassment Friday in Whatcom County Superior Court. He remains in Skagit County Jail on $200,000 bail.>>
Naval Air Station Whidbey Island evacuates several buildings following bomb threat
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - A bomb threat Friday afternoon prompted Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to evacuate some buildings, and temporarily order all personnel to shelter in place. “Personnel at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island were ordered to shelter in place due to a telephonic bomb threat at approximately 3 p.m. this afternoon,” a news release said. “Several buildings were evacuated. All inbound traffic to Ault Field is closed.” By 4>>
The Latest: Texas starts border deployment with 250 troops
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on states deploying National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times CDT): 6:50 p.m. Texas has started sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, with 250 members of the National Guard expected to deploy within the next 72 hours. Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris, commander of the Texas Army National Guard, announced the deployment Friday. Norris said state and federal officials were still determining what the respon...>>
