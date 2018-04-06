Man sentenced to prison in revenge porn case

(AP) - A 44-year-old old man who admitted to sending intimate images in a case of revenge porn has been sentenced to prison.



KOMO-TV reported Friday that Michael Hart previously pleaded guilty to four counts of violation of a domestic violence court order, stalking, cyberstalking and six counts of disclosing intimate images.



Hart was sentenced to a seven-year drug offender sentencing alternative under which he is eligible for early release into treatment after serving half of his sentence.



The victim was Hart's ex-girlfriend.



Hart was released from Pierce County Jail on Dec. 4, 2015 after serving time for charges including assault, harassment and violation of a contact order.



That day, prosecutors say, the victim's daughters started getting emails from an account associated with Hart, who sent the images to everyone in the victim's contact list.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/6/2018 6:22:05 PM (GMT -7:00)