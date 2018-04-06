Spokane man drives car through apartment wall

An apartment in Spokane got an unplanned demolition after a man drove his car through the wall.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at an apartment complex on 6th and Adams.

Witnesses say the driver was parked in front of the apartment unit before accidentally driving his car through it.

No one lives in that specific unit and the driver was not injured.

It took a tow truck an hour and a half to remove the car from the apartment, according to witnesses.