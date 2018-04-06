Burning toddler saves family from house fire

A 2-year-old in Oklahoma is credited with saving her family after she alerted them of a fire in their home-- while she was in flames.

Little Cota Samuel was the only one awake when her home caught fire Thursday morning. Her mother, Angela Collier, tells KFSM News that she woke up to her daughter on fire.

"I looked over and Cota was already in flames and I grabbed the shirt off of her, (and) took off running outside with them," Angela said.

Collier's other daughter, sister and niece were also inside the home. Everything was destroyed in the fire, but everyone was able to make it out safely.

Cota was the only one that was hurt, suffering burns on her arm. Her mother says she will need to have physical therapy.

David Collier, Angela's father, said he's still in shock.

"If it wasn`t for that two-year-old baby, they couldn`t have made it out alive," David Collier told KFSM. "Any of them."

The family is now asking their community for thoughts and prayers, hoping they will be able to move on from this.

"Anything," Angela Collier said. "I mean, everything was in the house. Anything will help."

The Poteau Fire Chief told KFSM that the cause of the fire is under investigation. He said preliminary findings point toward an electric box in the home, but an exact cause will not be determined until the investigation is complete.