Burning toddler saves family from house fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Burning toddler saves family from house fire

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
POTEAU, Okla. -

A 2-year-old in Oklahoma is credited with saving her family after she alerted them of a fire in their home-- while she was in flames. 

Little Cota Samuel was the only one awake when her home caught fire Thursday morning. Her mother, Angela Collier, tells KFSM News that she woke up to her daughter on fire.

"I looked over and Cota was already in flames and I grabbed the shirt off of her, (and) took off running outside with them," Angela said. 

Collier's other daughter, sister and niece were also inside the home. Everything was destroyed in the fire, but everyone was able to make it out safely.

Cota was the only one that was hurt, suffering burns on her arm. Her mother says she will need to have physical therapy. 

David Collier, Angela's father, said he's still in shock.

"If it wasn`t for that two-year-old baby, they couldn`t have made it out alive," David Collier told KFSM. "Any of them."

The family is now asking their community for thoughts and prayers, hoping they will be able to move on from this.

"Anything," Angela Collier said. "I mean, everything was in the house. Anything will help."

The Poteau Fire Chief told KFSM that the cause of the fire is under investigation. He said preliminary findings point toward an electric box in the home, but an exact cause will not be determined until the investigation is complete.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:47:11 GMT
    Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson (left) and Riley Powel (right)Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson (left) and Riley Powel (right)

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft.   Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.

    >>

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft.   Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.

    >>

  • SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

    SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:11:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    >>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Burning toddler saves family from house fire

    Burning toddler saves family from house fire

    Friday, April 6 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-04-07 03:58:52 GMT
    A 2-year-old in Oklahoma is credited with saving her family after she alerted them of a fire in their home-- while she was in flames.  Little Cota Samuel was the only one awake when her home caught fire Thursday morning. Her mother, Angela Collier, tells KFSM News that she woke up to her daughter on fire. "I looked over and Cota was already in flames and I grabbed the shirt off of her, (and) took off running outside with them," Angela said.  Collier's ...>>
    A 2-year-old in Oklahoma is credited with saving her family after she alerted them of a fire in their home-- while she was in flames.  Little Cota Samuel was the only one awake when her home caught fire Thursday morning. Her mother, Angela Collier, tells KFSM News that she woke up to her daughter on fire. "I looked over and Cota was already in flames and I grabbed the shirt off of her, (and) took off running outside with them," Angela said.  Collier's ...>>

  • Spokane man drives car through apartment wall

    Spokane man drives car through apartment wall

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:45:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An apartment in Spokane got an unplanned demolition after a man drove his car through the wall. The incident happened on Thursday evening at an apartment complex on 6th and Adams. Witnesses say the driver was parked in front of the apartment unit before accidentally driving his car through it. No one lives in that specific unit and the driver was not injured. It took a tow truck an hour and a half to remove the car from the apartment, according to witnesses.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An apartment in Spokane got an unplanned demolition after a man drove his car through the wall. The incident happened on Thursday evening at an apartment complex on 6th and Adams. Witnesses say the driver was parked in front of the apartment unit before accidentally driving his car through it. No one lives in that specific unit and the driver was not injured. It took a tow truck an hour and a half to remove the car from the apartment, according to witnesses.

    >>

  • Man sentenced to prison in revenge porn case

    Man sentenced to prison in revenge porn case

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:37:39 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 44-year-old old man who admitted to sending intimate images in a case of revenge porn has been sentenced to prison.    KOMO-TV reported Friday that Michael Hart previously pleaded guilty to four counts of violation of a domestic violence court order, stalking, cyberstalking and six counts of disclosing intimate images. Hart was sentenced to a seven-year drug offender sentencing alternative under which he 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 44-year-old old man who admitted to sending intimate images in a case of revenge porn has been sentenced to prison.    KOMO-TV reported Friday that Michael Hart previously pleaded guilty to four counts of violation of a domestic violence court order, stalking, cyberstalking and six counts of disclosing intimate images. Hart was sentenced to a seven-year drug offender sentencing alternative under which he 

    >>
    •   