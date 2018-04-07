Marine given honorable sendoff at Maine hospital

In an emotional show of support, staff from Maine Medical Center along with police officers, first responders, firefighters and military members lined the halls of the hospital to give a send off to a fallen veteran.

Fire crews told our sister station WCSH in Portland, Maine, they were asked to assist in giving a Marine Corps. veteran who served two tours in Iraq a proper sendoff Wednesday. The Marine has not yet been identified.

The Portland Fire Department said the body was covered with an American flag as he was escorted down a hallway lined with people standing at attention. The hallway was silent as the Marine entered the operating room where his organs were recovered to give the gift of life to others.

Michael McGrath snapped a photo of the emotional moment and it has since gone viral, drawing support from all over the country.