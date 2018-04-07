Put your paws up: Detroit-area police department adds cat

Put your paws up: Detroit-area police department adds catPosted: Updated:
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
At least 14 killed in Canadian hockey bus crash
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) - A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Western Canada left multiple people dead and others seriously injured, Canadian police said late Friday. The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game. It collided with a transport truck.>>
Decades old nude run stirs new controversy
Spokane, Wash. The Bare Buns Fun Run started in 1984 at a convention. Since then it’s become an annual event. KHQ did a story about this annual running event a quarter-century ago. In the time since the Bare Buns, Fun Run has become a worldwide event. With similar races taking place all over the world " from Scandinavia, England, and Italy," said Dave Smith. But the original was born in Loon Lake and takes place on the last Sunday of July. This year's race is quickly...>>
Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft. Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.>>
Inmates at Washington State Penitentiary participate in hunger strike
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Approximately 1,000 inmates in Washington state prisons are participating in a hunger strike because they say they're being served sub-standard food. Inmates at five separate prison units are participating in the strike, with the exception of elderly and ill inmates. Action News reports that the strike began Easter Sunday at noon. A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says they are talking with inmates to>>
Spokane man drives car through apartment wall
SPOKANE, Wash. - An apartment in Spokane got an unplanned demolition after a man drove his car through the wall. The incident happened on Thursday evening at an apartment complex on 6th and Adams. Witnesses say the driver was parked in front of the apartment unit before accidentally driving his car through it. No one lives in that specific unit and the driver was not injured. It took a tow truck an hour and a half to remove the car from the apartment, according to witnesses.>>
Hunger strike at Washington State Penitentiary ends after 6 days
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The hunger strike at Washington State Penitentiary ended Friday night. It lasted for six days. Inmates finally came out for dinner on Friday. It was their first meal since the strike started at noon on Easter Sunday. About 1,000 inmates took part in the strike because they say they were being served substandard food.>>
Put your paws up: Detroit-area police department adds cat
TROY, Mich. (AP) - Book him, kitty. The Troy police department in suburban Detroit added a cat to the ranks Friday after auditioning five felines from the Michigan Humane Society. The cat will be used for therapeutic purposes and make public appearances. A Troy officer who has two cats at home is getting a new four-legged partner.>>
Fort Campbell says 2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Army officials say two soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash at a Fort Campbell training area. Fort Campbell officials say the AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed Friday night. The sprawling Army post straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The soldiers' names were not immediately released pending notification of their families.>>
ID of WWII gunner's remains leads to funeral after 73 years
FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) - The remains of a gunner whose plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean during World War II have been identified and returned to his sister in Ohio after 73 years. A funeral for Ora Sharninghouse Jr. was scheduled Saturday in Findlay, where his 84-year-old sister, Joan Stough, lives. She was 11 when he went missing in action in 1944.>>
4 boys get youth treatment after sandbag hits car, kills man
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Four teenagers charged for throwing a sandbag from an Ohio highway overpass that killed a Michigan man have been sentenced to a youth treatment facility program. Police say the boys, who were then each 13 or 14, threw rocks and sandbags onto Interstate 75 near downtown Toledo in December.>>
2020 census test has critics counting concerns, not people
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The success of the 2020 census could hinge on a single "dress rehearsal" in Rhode Island - and so far, many locals aren't impressed. The census will be the first to include an online survey. The most populous county in Rhode Island is the only place where a full test is being run.>>
3 dead, 20 injured in crash into German crowd
BERLIN (AP) - A German police spokesman says three people were killed and 20 injured when a van crashed into a crowd in front of a popular bar in downtown Muenster. Andreas Bode told reporters the driver of the van shot himself dead inside the car after the crash Saturday afternoon.>>
Marine given honorable sendoff at Maine hospital
PORTLAND, Maine. - In an emotional show of support, staff from Maine Medical Center along with police officers, first responders, firefighters and military members lined the halls of the hospital to give a send off to a fallen veteran. Fire crews told our sister station WCSH in Portland, Maine, they were asked to assist in giving a Marine Corps. veteran who served two tours in Iraq a proper sendoff Wednesday.>>
At least 14 killed in Canadian hockey bus crash
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) - A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Western Canada left multiple people dead and others seriously injured, Canadian police said late Friday. The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game. It collided with a transport truck.>>
Spokane man drives car through apartment wall
SPOKANE, Wash. - An apartment in Spokane got an unplanned demolition after a man drove his car through the wall. The incident happened on Thursday evening at an apartment complex on 6th and Adams. Witnesses say the driver was parked in front of the apartment unit before accidentally driving his car through it. No one lives in that specific unit and the driver was not injured. It took a tow truck an hour and a half to remove the car from the apartment, according to witnesses.>>
