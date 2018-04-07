Hunger strike at Washington State Penitentiary ends after 6 days - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hunger strike at Washington State Penitentiary ends after 6 days

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -

The hunger strike at Washington State Penitentiary ended Friday night. It lasted for six days.

Inmates finally came out for dinner on Friday. It was their first meal since the strike started at noon on Easter Sunday.

About 1,000 inmates took part in the strike because they say they were being served substandard food. They spoke with the Department of Corrections and changes are now being made.

Inmates at five separate prison units participated in the strike with the exception of elderly and ill inmates.

