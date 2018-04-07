50-caliber rifle round smashes through wall of Montana firefight - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

50-caliber rifle round smashes through wall of Montana firefighter's home; no one hurt

Posted:
MARION, Mont. -

A 50-caliber rifle round smashed into the home of a Montana firefighter this week. Luckily no one was injured.

The Marion Fire Department reports that a man was shooting at makeshift targets. He missed and the round flew for a mile through the woods before puncturing through the exterior and interior walls of the firefighter's home. The firefighter and his wife were home at the time. They weren't hurt, but they were shaken up and angry when they called 911. 

The shooter was identified and agreed to pay for repairs to the home.

The Fire Department want to remind people to be aware of your target and what's around it if you go into the woods to shoot.

"Don’t go traipsing off into the woods thinking you can set up a target anywhere you like under the mistaken belief that the area is so underpopulated that, if you miss the target, the odds of being anything more than embarrassed are low," the department said in a release Friday. 

