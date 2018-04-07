Cecil Taylor, pioneer of free-jazz movement, dead at 89

Cecil Taylor, the visionary pianist who revolutionized jazz by launching the free-jazz movement in the late '50s, died Thursday at his home in Brooklyn. He was 89.



Taylor's legal guardian, Adam C. Wilner, confirmed the death to The Associated Press by phone Friday. No more details were provided.



Taylor, born in New York on March 25, 1929, was known as one of the pioneers of the free jazz movement, and was seen as both a grounding breaking and uncompromising artist.



Taylor released his first album, "Jazz Advance," in 1956. He was also known as a poet and would recite his poems at live shows.



He returned to the stage in 2016 after years away, using a cane and holding his assistant's arm. He received a standing ovation.

